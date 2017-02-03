S'mores Thai Rolled Ice Cream: A Sweet That Lives Up to the Hype

EXPAND Decadent and smooth, $6 goes a long way with this S'mores Thai rolled ice cream. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Guilty Pleasure: S'mores Thai Rolled Ice Cream

Where to Get It: Simply Rollie's, 18631 North 19th Avenue, inside Om Bistro

Price: $6

What it Really Costs: One order may not be enough to get your fill, but don't worry — this luxury comes at a small price.

Before you start rolling your eyes about a new dessert trend (and this one is a bona fide trend) keep an open mind. It's rare that a dessert tastes decadent, but also delivers on entertainment. I guarantee when you see how this dessert is made, you will repeat, over and over, "How did they do that?"

And when you put one bite of this ice cream in your mouth, you'll look to try another rolled concoction. At only $6, it is an easy temptation. This dessert is worth every second of the hype.

First things first. Just what is Thai rolled ice cream? I didn't even think it was possible to turn ice cream into shapes, but these skilled ice cream rollers are artists, too. You will want to keep your camera out to catch every single step of the process for your Instagram or Snapchat feed.

As much as you may want to quickly indulge in your Thai ice cream rolled dessert, the making of it takes some time. But in this case, the tease is worth the wait.

First, a flavored liquid is poured onto an extremely cold pizza pan-like surface, using either dry ice or a coolant, making it cold enough to freeze.

EXPAND A flavored milk liquid is poured on a cold pizza-pan-like surface. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Once the liquid freezes completely, you can add condiments. Since we wanted to try the S'mores sundae, we added chocolate, but you can add caramel or strawberry sauce. The ice cream looked like a painted canvas with the chocolate swirls: food abstract art at its best. It was at this point I wondered how the artisans were going to assemble neat rolls out of this flat-as-a-pancake slate.

EXPAND There is the option to add condiments once the liquid is frozen. We chose chocolate. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Pay attention to this step, folks. This is where the magic begins. There were kids and adults alike watching as a small metal spatula was used to manipulate the ice cream into pretty little rolls. I heard a couple of "Oh, that's so cool," and again, "How did he do that?"

EXPAND Each roll is individually manipulated with a spatula. Rudri Bhatt Patel

Once the rolls are completed, each is placed in a styrofoam container. Then more fun begins. Our S'mores Thai rolled ice cream arrived with graham crackers, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce, topped with two cookies. With one bite, you taste the rolled texture of the ice cream, which isn't too sweet but is complemented by the crunch of the cookie and crumbled graham crackers. The rolls aren't as dense as regular ice cream or as soft as frozen yogurt.

There are options like Cookie Monster, Reese's, Fruit Loops, and strawberry. If you prefer your rolls without condiments, you can order them plain.

Whatever flavor you choose, be prepared to be dazzled.