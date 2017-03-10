menu


Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Coming to Ahwatukee This Fall

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is opening a fifth Valley location in Ahwatukee this fall.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is opening a fifth Valley location in Ahwatukee this fall.
Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Breakfast-loving Ahwatukee residents, mark your calendars: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is coming to Ahwatukee this fall. Soon to be the Valley’s fifth location, the newest Snooze will be located in a brand-new building in the Ahwatukee Foothills Centre on Ray Road and the I-10.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced, but CEO David Birzon and co. are planning for a late September/early October grand opening event, which will double as a fundraiser for local charities. More details will be released as the date approaches.

For those who aren't familiar with the all-day breakfast spot, it puts its own spin on classics such as pancakes, eggs Benedict, sandwiches, huevos rancheros, and more, while also throwing in some unique choices like a breakfast pot pie and chilaquiles Benedict. Brunch fans will be happy to hear the restaurant serves craft breakfast cocktails as well.

For more information about Snooze, visit the Snooze, an A.M. Eatery website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

