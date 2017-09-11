19 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in August

EXPAND Grand Slam from Denny's. Ofelia Montelongo

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

Big names earned awful grades in the August 2017 round of health inspections. One would think that, given the resources these massive brands have, the big guys would have it together enough to pass a simple health-code check. Nope. With 19 metro Phoenix restaurants scoring D grades, it wasn't a good month for food safety in the Valley.

Sonic (2935 South Dobson Road, Mesa)

"Freezer next to grill holding raw hamburger patties was not cold enough on bottom to keep hamburgers frozen. Patties on the bottom had thawed and were 52 degrees F. It was unknown how long patties had been thawed so they were discarded."