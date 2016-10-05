SoSoBa Noodle Shop Is (Finally) Open In Downtown Phoenix

Courtesy SoSoBa Phx

Remember when we

would be opening in downtown Phoenix? No? Well, that's probably because that was almost a year ago and, at the time, the restaurant was expected to open in December 2015.

The good news is the wait is finally over. Last week, SoSoBa opened its doors at 214 West Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix, serving a menu of Japanese noodles, salads, cocktails, beer, and wine.

The original SoSoBa debuted Flagstaff in November 2014, and has since earned a reputation for serving nontraditional takes on Japanese dishes. Now, Phoenix diners will be able to experience the restaurant's unique take on Japanese cuisine without having to venture out of the Valley.

For now, the Phoenix restaurant is offering a limited "sneak preview" menu, which you can view in its entirety online. The list includes The Mic Drop, a bowl of udon noodles that's dressed up with carnitas, chicharron, ham fries, kimchi, and bacon. Also on the menu: a pork and kimchi tostada made with gojuchang braised pork and sambal aioli.

These dishes are complemented with a cocktail selection that includes both classic drinks and creations like the Osaka Smash, which features shiso, whiskey, fresh ginger, lemon, and ginger liqueur.

SoSoBa is open from 5 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, check the SoSoBa Phoenix Facebook.

