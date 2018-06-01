Sonoran Enchiladas and Machaca from South Phoenix's Favorite Old-School Mexican Restaurant

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

3: Sonoran enchiladas and machaca from Poncho's Mexican Food

When it comes to classic Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, it doesn't get much more old school than south Phoenix's Poncho's Mexican Food.

The family-owned restaurant has been around since 1972, starting out as a small mom-and-pop take-out joint in front of the home of owners Isabel and Eusevio “Poncho” Vasquez. Eventually, the demand for the Vasquez's Sonoran-style Mexican cooking inspired the family to expand the business into the family's home.

Poncho's has been renovated extensively over the years, but the hacienda-inspired decor has never changed, and the restaurant is still operated by members of the Vasquez clan. If you take a close look around, you can imagine what the space was like before the family's bedrooms and living room were converted into what are now various dining areas and a spacious bar.

The Sonoran-style enchilada from Poncho's Mexican Food in Phoenix. Patricia Escarcega

Poncho's remains an incredibly popular neighborhood destination, and it's not unusual to have to wait for a table, even on a week night. Some history buffs are even willing to wait for a table to open up in the room where President Bill Clinton famously enjoyed a spread of tostadas, chimichangas, tacos, and green corn tamales. A small mural commemorates the table where the presidential party sat during the President's visit to south Phoenix in July of 1999.

Even if you don't get to sit at the Clinton table, you can still request "La Fiesta Chiquita President's Choice," essentially a Mexican canapé sampler of mini-tostadas and crispy chimichangas.

Or try instead Poncho's take on a true regional Arizona-Sonora borderland specialty: Sonoran enchiladas, a dish that's been documented in Tucson and Phoenix Mexican restaurants for at least a century: The fried masa patties are bathed in the restaurant's homemade enchilada sauce and garnished with chopped white onions and black olives. Their soft crispness and corn sweetness is a nice contrast to the savoriness of the oregano-spiked red enchilada sauce. Sonoran enchiladas are kind of a rare restaurant find these days, but they've never left the menu at Poncho's.

Other classics include the cheese-slicked El Crudo Burrito, a burro bulging with tender, tomatillo-spiked machaca shredded beef. Poncho's dry, earthy, and gently spicy machaca has been a delicious and immutable part of Phoenix's Mexican food scene for more than 40 years. Today, Poncho's continues to shine as a modern-day neighborhood restaurant and hang-out spot, but also as one of our most classic and beloved repositories of old-fashioned Arizona-Sonora comfort food cooking.

Poncho's Mexican Food, 7202 South Central Avenue; 602-276-2437.

Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

