Spring Training in Metro Phoenix: 30 Best Places to Eat and Drink Near Cactus League Baseball Stadiums

Grassroots Kitchen & Tap / Facebook

From Salt River Fields in Scottsdale to Glendale's Camelback Ranch, the 10 ballparks that accomodate the Cactus League's 15 teams are scattered all over the Valley of the Sun. As you might imagine, each neighborhood has something different to offer when it comes to food and drink, with some stadiums located within walking distance of dozens of restaurants and bars, and others offering much more limited options. But whether you're looking for a walkable place to grab a beer or a local restaurant to enjoy a post-game meal, we've done our best to find the top places to eat and drink near each metro Phoenix spring training stadium.

So, put down that hot dog and get ready to dig in.

Salt River Fields

Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies

Salt River Fields is easily one of the best, most affordable Cactus League spring training stadiums, and with its relative proximity to downtown Scottsdale, there's really no shortage of options for eating and drinking before and after the game. However, if you're looking to stick really close the park, try Butters Pancakes & Cafe for breakfast or lunch. This popular morning spot, less than two miles from the ballpark, serves some of the best breakfast in town including pancakes (duh), eggs, and fresh-squeezed orange juice that might just change your life. In the same shopping complex, you'll also find Grassroots Kitchen, a casual New American restaurant that's a great spot for a burger, sandwich, salad, or beer. But if food's not a priority or if you're looking for a more sports-friendly vibe, head up the street to Zipps Sports Grill. This local chain of sports bars is known for its friendly, neighborhood vibe and golden wings (they put a little honey in the hot sauce). The bar has televisions, shuffle board, and Golden Tee, so you can get your game on before you head the park.

Butters Pancakes & Cafe

8390 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

480-629-4333

Grassroots Kitchen

8120 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

480-699-0699

Zipps Sports Grill

8380 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

480-922-1500

The Salt Cellar Restaurant / Facebook

Sloan Park

Chicago Cubs

Take one look at Sloan Park and you'll know the stadium must belong to the Chicago Cubs. With its green awnings and structural beams, it's designed to look somewhat like Wrigley Field, so why not stick with the Windy City vibe and hit Chicago's own Portillo's before or after the game? The Tempe location of the fast-casual restaurant is only about one-and-a-half miles from the ballpark, and you'll find all the requisite Chi-town fare — specifically, hot dogs covered in vegetables and no ketchup, of course. For a more formal dining situation, head about four miles north to Salt Cellar Restaurant in south Scottsdale. Hidden below street level and known for serving seafood classics including oysters Rockefeller and shrimp cocktail, this is a perfect place to escape the Arizona sun and down a few drinks. Pro tip: Salt Cellar has happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily in the bar, during which you can nab some nice discounts on food and drinks. Finally, for the beer lovers, there's The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar that's only about a mile from Sloan Park at Mesa Riverview. Here you'll find more than 60 taps and 240 craft beers from all over the world.

Portillo's

65 South McClintock Drive, Tempe

480-967-7988

Salt Cellar Restaurant

550 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

480-947-1963

The Brass Tap

1033 North Dobson Road, #104, Mesa

480-610-2337

Yard House / Facebook

Camelback Ranch

Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox

This West Valley stadium is one of the nicer ballparks in the Cactus League, but when it comes to dining options nearby, your choices will be somewhat limited. Your safest bet will be to head to Westgate Entertainment District, the sprawling complex of restaurants, bars, and shops surrounding University of Phoenix Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play. Here you'll have plenty of restaurant options, but we'll suggest Yard House for those looking to get a beer and a bite. As at the restaurant's many other locations around the country, you can count on an impressive selection of local and international beers, plus a giant menu of upscale bar fare. For the party-hardy sort of spring training fans, Westgate also offers Saddle Ranch Chop House, an impossible-to-miss Western-themed restaurant and bar that serves food and drinks and has a mechanical bull. And if neither of those options seems to fit the bill, we'll suggest venturing a little farther from the ballpark to downtown Glendale — about nine miles away. If you do, hit La Piazza Al Forno, a family-owned restaurant, that serves some of the best pizzas in the Valley.

Yard House

9401 West Westgate Boulevard, Glendale

623-872-3900

Saddle Ranch Chop House

9375 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale

623-889-7770

La Piazza Al Forno

5803 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale

623-847-3301

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company / Facebook

Goodyear Ballpark

Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians

Getting to Goodyear Ballpark, located about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix, means making quite a trek for many spring training fans. Fueling up before you head out isn't exactly a bad idea, but if you prefer to grab a bite and a beer close to the park, you do have a few good options. Sports fans will probably know the name Dan Majerle, and the former Phoenix Suns player and coach owns a mini-chain of sports bars around town these days. You'll find the Goodyear location of his Majerle's Sports Grill just over five miles from the ballpark, and you can count on solid sports bar fare and cold beer on tap. For a similar vibe even closer to the park, there's also a Native Grill and Wings less than three miles away. And if you're wanting a taste of something truly local, venture to local craft brewery Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, just over two miles north of the stadium.

Majerle's

13375 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

623-207-6999

Native Grill and Wings

15375 West McDowell Road, Goodyear

623-536-7121

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company

15651 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear

623-249-5520

Rito's Mexican Food / Facebook

Surprise Stadium

Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers

With its location in the far northwest Valley, Surprise Stadium is probably the most difficult-to-get-to Cactus League stadium. On the upside, there are a few good spots to grab some grub once you make it out to that side of town. Rito's Mexican Food is a local cult favorite when it comes Mexican food, specifically green chile burritos made with tender beef that's soaked in slow-burning green chile sauce. The restaurant is definitely a no-frills sort of place, but is great for a quick bite before the game. Just north of there, located about two miles from the ballpark, Maycayo's Mexican Table is another spot in town that serves quality Mexican food. Plus, those looking for a more active pre- or post-game atmosphere will be happy hear that Macayo's has a full bar with happy hour Monday through Friday. Booze hounds might also want to belly up to the bar at Irish Wolfhound Pub, a favorite spot for beers and classic Irish pub fare including fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, and more. The comfortable bar and restaurant offers happy hour every day with specials including $2.75 domestic drafts and $3.50 well drinks.

Rito's Mexican Food

15643 North Reems Road, Surprise

623-546-3835

Maycayo's Mexican Table

15565 West Bell Road, Surprise

623-214-5950

Irish Wolfhound Pub

16811 North Litchfield Road, Surprise

623-214-1004

Little Miss BBQ / Facebook

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels fans, you've got it good. At least, you do when it comes to your team's spring training stadium, which is the most centrally located of all the Cactus League ballparks. As such, you'll have plenty to choose from when it comes to pre-game beers and post-game eats, but a few of your best options close to the park include the following spots. For lunch, you'd be crazy to not try Little Miss BBQ, the Valley's most famous Texas-style barbecue spot. It's only about two and a half miles from the stadium, but to get your fix you'll need to plan on getting there close to opening or risk the restaurant selling out its near-perfect brisket before you arrive. A more family-friendly spot for a meal would be Oregano's Pizza Bistro, found about four miles from the park. Here, the whole family can share thin-crust or deep-dish pizzas, giant portions of pasta, and the spot's famous pizza cookies offered alongside a menu of beer, wine, and cocktails. Boulders on Broadway, a neighborhood bar about three miles from Tempe Diablo, makes a good stop for craft beer fans. The casual spot has more than 30 tap handles and some 70 beers available in the bottle.

Little Miss BBQ

4301 East University Drive

602-437-1177

Oregano's

523 West University Drive, Tempe

480-858-0501

Boulders on Broadway

530 West Broadway Road, Tempe

480-921-9431

Popo's Fiesta Del Sol / Facebook

Maryvale Baseball Park

Milwaukee Brewers

Built in 1998, Maryvale Baseball Park is one of the older stadiums in the Cactus League, and when it comes to restaurants near the park, the options favor those willing to seek a dining adventure. Los Reyes de la Torta is only about a mile and half from the ballpark and serves some of the Valley's best tortas, or Mexican sandwiches. First-timers can go all in with the Del Rey, a gargantuan sandwich that's loaded with ham, cheese, pork sirloin, breaded beef, egg, sausage, and Mexican sausage, plus tomato, onions, avocado, chipotle sauce, and refried beans. Popo's Fiesta del Sol also serves Mexican fare, but this sit-down spot — with its $1.99 margarita Tuesdays and Saturdays and All-You-Can-Eat Mondays — is probably a better fit if you're looking to drown your chips and salsa in cheap booze. Or cheese. If a pizza pie and some hot wings sound more your style, check out Presto Pizza and Wings. You won't be blown away by the restaurant's interior, but the food is more than solid and the restaurant is just a short walk from the ballpark.

Los Reyes de la Torta

4333 West Indian School Road

602-269-3212

Popo's Fiesta del Sol

6542 West Indian School Road

623-846-2636

Presto Pizza and Wings

5127 West Indian School Road

623-247-6368

Angry Crab Peoria / Facebook

Peoria Sports Complex

Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres

Seattle and San Diego are coastal cities, so it would make sense if fans of the cities' baseball teams liked seafood, right? Well, if so, then the logical choice for a post-game meal near the teams' spring training stadium would be Angry Crab, a well-loved local spot for Cajun-style seafood boils featuring everything from lobster and crawfish to King crab and shrimp. Don that bib and dig into a plastic bag filled with a seafood of your choosing, dressed in whatever sauce you like. A less messy option, though perhaps only slightly, would be Carolina's Mexican Food, a local Mexican restaurant known for its spicy machaca and fresh tortillas. Try either the green or red chile burros or the Oaxaca Special, which comes stuffed with chorizo, beans, potatoes, and cheese. Both of those restaurants are less than five miles from the ballpark, but by far, your closest option would be Hooters, which is just up the street from the park. Don't worry, we know you're going only there 'cause the wings are so good.

Angry Crab

7608 West Cactus Road, Peoria

480-739-2949

Carolina's Mexican Food

9030 West Peoria, Peoria

623-487-1400

Hooters

16550 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria

623-776-0123

Republica Empanada / Facebook

Hohokam Stadium

Oakland A's

The recently renovated Hohokam Stadium makes a pretty cozy spot to catch a ballgame, and there's hardly a better place to eat or drink before the game than the family-owned and operated Republica Empanada in downtown Mesa. This Latin restaurant serves savory and sweet empanadas, as well as a pretty impressive selection of craft beers in a bright, friendly atmosphere. For something a little more spicy, hit up Los Dos Molinos, a New Mexican restaurant about three and a half miles from the park. Known for its incredibly spicy food, the restaurant specializes in dishes such as Carne Adovada, Shrimp Veracruz, and just about anything you can smother in New Mexico red chile or Hatch Valley green chile sauce. Then, when you're ready to cool things down, head to Sun Devil Liquors, a retail liquor store with wide selection and a little surprise: a basement bar. Located about two miles from the stadium, this underground bar pours a rotating selection of beer and wine — and if you like what you're sipping, you can probably purchase a bottle.

Republica Empanada

204 East 1st Avenue, Mesa

480-969-1343

Los Dos Molinos

260 South Alma School Road, Mesa

480-969-7475

Sun Devil Liquors

235 North Country Club Drive, Mesa

480-834-5050

RnR Scottsdale / Facebook

Scottsdale Stadium

San Francisco Giants

If you read "spring training" and think "a good reason to day drink," then Scottsdale Stadium is definitely your scene. Found in Old Town Scottsdale, the Giants' spring training stadium is the best place to party while also watching a game. You can't throw a rock without hitting a bar or restaurant in this part of town, but for party-loving Giants fans, the obvious choice is RnR, a fan-friendly bar and restaurant that serves everything from smothered potato chips and tacos to kale salads and bacon Brussels sprouts. Drink specials usually abound and if not, you can always count on the selection of flavored margaritas. You'll find a slightly chiller vibe across the street at Brat Haus, a German-inspired beer garden and restaurant with 28 craft beers on tap and a menu that focuses on house-made sausages. For the best experience there, sit outside, play some giant Jenga, and order a bucket of the Belgian fries. But if that's still not going to cut it, go for Rehab Burger Therapy. This beach-themed burger joint will serve you a patty topped with everything from bacon to chili.

RnR

7210 East Second Street, Scottsdale

480-621-5358

Brat Haus

3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-947-4006

Rehab Burger Therapy

7210 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale

480-621-5358

