Standard Wax Studio Dinner, One Dollar Election Day Drinks, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Sprinkles Cupcakes

The founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, Candace Nelson, has released The Sprinkles Baking Book and will be signing copies of the book today at Sprinkles Cupcakes in Scottsdale. The book features more than 50 Sprinkles Cupcakes recipes including classics like Red Velvet, Banana, and Vanilla Milk Chocolate, in addition to new flavors created exclusively for the book such as Crème Brulee and Pineapple Upside-Down. The signing is from 4 to 6 p.m. and there will be books at the store available for purchase. For more information, visit Sprinkles' website.

Perfect Pear Bistro Opens Third Location in Tempe

Today

The Perfect Pear Bistro will open its third restaurant in the Valley today. The new location takes over the former Mucho Gusto/Revival space at 603 West University Drive in Tempe and will serve fare made with fresh, local ingredients. Guests can enjoy fare like salads, sandwiches, grilled cheeses, soups, tacos, and pasta dishes. The food menu is accompanied by a rotating list of craft beers, red and white wines by the glass, and specialty cocktails. For more information, visit the Perfect Pear Bistro website.

Drexyl

One Dollar Drinks at Drexyl on Election Day

Tuesday, November 8

No matter how you're voting, Scottsdale's Drexyl will be serving $1 drinks to customers who come in wearing "I Voted" stickers. Enjoy any of the following drinks for just $1: mai tai, margarita, piña colada, lemon drop, red wine, and white wine. For more information, visit Drexyl's website.

"Tastegiving" Wine Pairing at Sorso

Wednesday, November 9

Whether you'll be be throwing your own Turkey Day bash or heading over to someone else's home to celebrate, consider going to Sorso Wine Room in Scottsdale to sample Thanksgiving sides paired with wine to figure out what wines be best for your Thanksgiving meal. One sample course includes Frank Family chardonnay paired with butternut squash bisque. The wine pairing is from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket cost is $35 per person. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Sorso's website.

Standard Wax

Studio Dinner Series at Standard Wax

Thursday, November 10

Tempe-based candle company Standard Wax is throwing an in-studio dinner (because you can't have a nice dinner without candles, right?) to celebrate all things local. Co-hosted by Lafayette Avenue Ceramics, each ticket includes a three-course meal prepared by Brendan McCaskey, cocktails by Iconic Cocktail Co., wine, and a take-away bag filled with goods from Standard Wax, Lafayette Avenue Ceramics, and Jar of Buttons. The event will feature brand-new dishes from Lafayette Avenue Ceramics and the all-new Standard Wax Holiday Collection. Guests will have a chance to be the first to shop these new items and receive 20 percent off of their purchase. The dinner is at Standard Wax's studio, which is located at 941 South Park Lane in Tempe. Tickets cost $60, and the event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit Standard Wax's website.

