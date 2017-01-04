menu

Star Chef Scott Conant Filling 150 Positions For New Restaurant at Upcoming Job Fair

Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho Names New Executive Chef Russell LaCasce


Star Chef Scott Conant Filling 150 Positions For New Restaurant at Upcoming Job Fair

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Scott Conant is opening a new restaurant in Phoenix, and hopes to build a quality team at an upcoming job fair.EXPAND
Scott Conant is opening a new restaurant in Phoenix, and hopes to build a quality team at an upcoming job fair.
Courtesy Mora Italian
A A

Acclaimed celebrity chef and cookbook author Scott Conant is bringing his expertise to the Valley, and he’s hoping to build a quality team to help run his new culinary venture.

Through Friday, January 6, Conant will be hosting a series of job fairs where he’ll be looking to fill roughly 150 positions for Mora Italian, a neighborhood osteria scheduled to open in early February. The job fairs are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be hosted at Mora Italian, located at 5651 North Seventh Street in Phoenix.

During the job fairs, Conant and a handful of restaurant representatives will be looking for candidates with service-industry experience, and a desire to “learn, train, and develop their skill sets.” Conant will be looking to hire for positions such as managers, cooks, hostesses, bartenders, servers, and many more.

Although applying in person is strongly encouraged, applicants can e-mail their resumes to info@moraitalian.com if they cannot attend.

Mora Italian's menu has not been released, but items like homemade pastas, craft cocktails, and plenty of shareable, Italian-inspired plates are expected.

For more information, visit the Mora Italian website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

