SUGAR HAPPY Bakery & Coffee Hosts Grand Opening Saturday, December 10

EXPAND SUGAR HAPPY bakery & coffee owner Caylin Campilongo with two of her favorites menu items, the coconut macaroon and banana bread. Charles Barth

Scottsdale sweets lovers, take note – SUGAR HAPPY bakery & coffee is officially open for business.

Located at 14202 North Scottsdale Road #167, sharing a parking lot with StudioFIT and Goodwill, the bakery and coffee shop has been operating quietly for a few weeks. But on December 10 at 10 a.m., owner and baker Caylin Campilongo will be ready for customers to try her wide variety of baked goods, featuring crispy-yet-chewy coconut macaroons, moist banana bread, and other coffee shop staples. All menu items are made in-house and almost all baked goods are available in vegan or gluten-free versions.

The shop also serves coffee drinks, grilled panini, salads, gelato, and sorbet.

Regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit SUGAR HAPPY's website or Facebook page.