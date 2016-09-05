Summer Dessert Social, Free Chick-fil-A, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Various libations at the Summer Dessert Social. Melissa Fossum

Summer Dessert Social at The Newton

Tuesday, September 6

If you've got a sweet tooth, you might want to head over to The Newton in Phoenix tomorrow for the second annual Summer Dessert Social. Once you're there, you can sample creative desserts like bacon bourbon apple cobbler with gingersnap crumble and chocolate-dipped cookie brownie ice cream sandwich pops from top Valley chefs and dessert makers. Expect to see Bernie Kantak of Citizen Public House and The Gladly, Justin Beckett of Beckett's Table and Southern Rail, Sarah Chisholm of St. Francis and the Phoenix Public Market Cafe, Jada Shiya of Churn Ice Cream, Stephen Jones of The Larder + The Delta, Doug Robson of Otro Cafe, and Tammie Coe of Tammie Coe Cakes at the event, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link or the Facebook link.

King Lawrence

One Year Anniversary Party at The Lodge

Thursday, September 8

The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen in downtown Tempe is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Thursday with complimentary drink and beer samples, plus libations from Basil Hayden Bourbon, Booker's Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Deep Eddy Vodka, and Tito's Handmade Vodka. To coincide with the anniversary, The Lodge also has released a new happy hour menu featuring plates like the Sasquatch sampler ($9), which includes a pretzel, two jalapeno poppers, and two chicken tenders; waffle fries topped with chili and cheese for $5; and beef or chicken taquitos for $4. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 pm on Septempber 8. The one-year anniversary party starts at 5 p.m. For more information, visit The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen's website.

Favor/Chris Rogge

Get a Free Chick-fil-A Sandwich With the Favor App

Thursday, September 8

You read that right: From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, you can use the Favor mobile app to get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich delivered to your home, office, or dorm. Favor is an on-demand delivery app, and this deal is part of its back to school promotion. As with all great deals, there are a few catches: you must be in this specific Tempe/Scottsdale delivery area. This deal is good for one sandwich per person, and you are responsible for paying tip. To nab this complimentary sandwich, tap on the Free Chick-fil-A banner to order and enter the promo code CHICK when you pay with Favor. For more information, visit Favor's website.

EXPAND Carlson Creek Winery

Carlson Creek Winery Releases Mourvèdre

All week

On the heels of its biggest expansion in its seven year history, Arizona winery Carlson Creek Vineyard has released its first 100 percent Mourvèdre red wine. Although Carlson Creek has been planting the grape since 2010, the winery has always used that varietal in its Rule of Three wine, a Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre blend. Try a pour at the winery's Scottsdale or Willcox tasting rooms. For more information, visit Carlson Creek's website.

