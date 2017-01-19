menu

Super Chunk Will Be on Cooking Channel's Unique Sweets on January 22

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Sergio and Country Velador of Super Chunk are hitting the small screen this weekend.
Courtesy of Country Velador
The Valley’s dessert scene is getting some time to shine in the national spotlight this coming weekend.

Scottsdale’s Super Chunk Sweets and Treats will be featured on the Cooking Channel’s upcoming episode of Unique Sweets, entitled “Sweet Imagination,” on Sunday, January 22.

The episode is scheduled to air twice that day at both 2 a.m. and 10 p.m., and again on February 12 at 2:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

According to the Cooking Channel’s website, Super Chunk will be showcasing "mouthwatering desserts [that] are brilliantly packaged in small bites but are big on flavor."

For more information about Super Chunk Sweets and Treats, head over to the Super Chunk website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Related Location

miles
Super Chunk Sweets and Treats
7120 E. 6th Ave.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

602-736-2383

www.superchunk.me

