 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
The shrimp pho is packed with carrots, bok choy, onions, and cilantro in a choice of beef or vegetable broth.EXPAND
The shrimp pho is packed with carrots, bok choy, onions, and cilantro in a choice of beef or vegetable broth.
Meagan Mastriani

Surprise Pho Cooks Classic Vietnamese Dishes From Old Family Recipes

Meagan Mastriani | June 22, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

As the city of Surprise continues to expand, so do the dining options in the far west part of the Valley. One of the recent additions is Surprise Pho, a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant tucked behind a Church’s Chicken in a shopping center at the corner of Reems and Cactus Road that opened in January.

Although Surprise Pho is a new restaurant, it has a familiarity. Traditional art hangs on the walls as '90s world music plays and bantering voices echo from the kitchen. It’s got the classic, no-frills pho joint vibe – comfortable for kids, parents, friends, couples, and solo guests slurping noodles at the bar while watching World Cup games on the flat-screen TVs.

Related Stories

The menu features the standard selection: soups, rice plates, and vermicelli bowls with various grilled meats, stir-fried egg noodles, and hot stone barbecue dishes, served sizzling on a skillet. Staff say the filet mignon pho and the barbecue pork are a few of the most popular dishes.

For vegetarians and vegans, there are six options, including spring rolls, vegetable pho, and rice or noodles with tofu, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots, and other produce. Menu photos provide a handy guide for folks who are new to Vietnamese cuisine or want to try something different.

According to Surprise Pho’s website, their generations-old recipes focus on fresh ingredients and customary Vietnamese cooking methods. This is evident in the crisp spring rolls, made to order and not pulled from the refrigerator. While premade spring rolls are acceptable and can be really tasty, having them brand new is even better. The wrapping retains more moisture, and each bite of lettuce and sprouts has that much more crunch.

Don't leave Surprise Pho without trying the egg rolls. Order them as an appetizer or in a combination vermicelli bowl. Bite into the crackling deep-fried wrapper for an earthy mouthful of ground pork and shrimp, onion, carrot, taro, jicama, and glass noodles. The egg rolls are rich and indulgent without being overly greasy – the kind that make you want to take a second helping home for later.

To top it off, the restaurant offers a medley of drinks that could go with a meal or work nicely as dessert. Choose from iced coffee (with optional boba pearls), green tea, Thai tea (with boba option), or intensely sweet Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk.

Surprise Pho. 15693 North Reems Road, #113, Surprise; 623-546-1111.
Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >