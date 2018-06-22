Surprise Pho Cooks Classic Vietnamese Dishes From Old Family Recipes

The shrimp pho is packed with carrots, bok choy, onions, and cilantro in a choice of beef or vegetable broth.

As the city of Surprise continues to expand, so do the dining options in the far west part of the Valley. One of the recent additions is Surprise Pho, a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant tucked behind a Church’s Chicken in a shopping center at the corner of Reems and Cactus Road that opened in January.

Although Surprise Pho is a new restaurant, it has a familiarity. Traditional art hangs on the walls as '90s world music plays and bantering voices echo from the kitchen. It’s got the classic, no-frills pho joint vibe – comfortable for kids, parents, friends, couples, and solo guests slurping noodles at the bar while watching World Cup games on the flat-screen TVs.