Taco Summer: Al Pastor De Trompo in a Phoenix No-Man's-Land

3. El Pastorcito D.F.

Taquería: El Pastorcito D.F., 5060 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale

Open Since: 2014

Style: Iztapalapa borough, Mexico City

Signature Taco(s): Al Pastor de Trompo

The corner of 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road is a fairly empty stretch, save for the long lines of cars passing the intersection on their way to or from US 60. With no other food options for many blocks, it was a logical place for the family behind El Pastorcito D.F., a little cash-only restaurant with handwritten signs, to open shop.

EXPAND Don't let the Al Pastor cardboard cut-out fool you — there's a real one spinning in the kitchen. Shelby Moore

The owners of El Pastorcito D.F. hail from Iztapalapa, a densely populated urban borough of Mexico City, where al pastor is a street food favorite. Their restaurant on Bethany Home Road seems a little makeshift — well, a lot makeshift — but the appeal needs little explaining after you've had a bite of the al pastor taco meat that is sliced from the vertical spit with each order.

The al pastor is topped with slivers of pineapple and served with a side of a creamy green jalapeño sauce. Among some standard bottled soda options, the shop also offers Boing! brand juices in flavors like mango and guava, either of which make for a perfect foil to the spicy condiment.

On occasion, the tacos are also topped with slices of nopales (cooked cactus paddle), which are chewy and green bean-like.There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason as to when exactly your order arrives, or whether or not it will be topped with bonus nopales, but you're sure to end up with a fresh, excellent plate of al pastor every single time.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso

16. Backyard Taco

15. Taquitos Jalisco

14: Waldo's Tacos

13: Moreno's Mexican Grill

12: Asadero Norte De Sonora

11: Taqueria La Hacienda #1

10. Gadzooks

9. Tacos Chava

8. Tacos Kissi

7. Taqueria El Fundador

6. Cahuamanta El Yaqui

5. Tacos Chiwas

4. Gallo Blanco