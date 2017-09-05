Taco Summer: Cheesy, Bacon-Studded Gobernador Shrimp Tacos

Mariscos Ensenada may be better known for ceviche and micheladas, but they also serve a warm and saucy shrimp taco studded with bacon and cheese, pictured on the left. On the right is a marlin taco served in a similar fashion.

2. Mariscos Ensenada

Taquería: Mariscos Ensenada , 2019 North 16th Street (with three other locations).

Open Since: 1994

Style: Mariscos

Signature Taco(s): El Gobernador, shrimp

Not all "mariscos" restaurants (restaurants specializing in seafood dishes found along Mexico’s lengthy coastlines) are created equal. One out of only a handful of truly great mariscos restaurants east of Central Avenue, Mariscos Ensenada is a casual little spot on 16th Street, between McDowell and Thomas roads.

The cheerful shop boasts blue-and-white checkered floors, a big plastic marlin on the wall, and a jukebox in the corner. It’s a good place to stop for a tostada topped with shrimp ceviche, and that's what most people go for, but we recommend also ordering a shrimp gobernador.

The gobernador is a taco stuffed with shrimp, bell peppers, tomato sauce, and plenty of oregano and paprika. Ensenada throws in a little bacon, too, and lines the grilled tortilla with cheese. The result is something like an amped-up shrimp quesadilla; rich, cheesy, smoky, and saucy.

