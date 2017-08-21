Taco Summer: Chorizo-Flecked Al Pastor and Free Grilled Veggies in West Phoenix
Natalie Miranda
9. Tacos Chava
Taquería: Tacos Chava, 2804 West Van Buren Street
Open Since: 2012
Style: Street-style tacos and vampiros
Signature Taco(s): Chorizo al pastor and complimentary grilled vegetables
The tacos at Tacos Chava include the usual suspects, with the standard grilled chicken, carne asada, lengua (beef tongue), and cabeza (beef head and cheek), along with an immensely popular and totally respectable al pastor.
The pastor is where it's at, the roasted pork spiked with bits of grilled chorizo sausage intermingling with sweet, tangy charred pieces of pineapple. This is good. Real good. Especially when slathered with their thick, avocado salsa verde.
They are also cheap, and available until at least 12:30 a.m. every day, and until 2 am. on Friday and Saturday.
But, beyond the excellent al pastor, the most compelling reason to check out Tacos Chava is the fact that every order comes with a plate of totally addictive grilled veggies. The sweet, soft onions and smoky peppers take an otherwise typical taco stop and make it a destination, which may be why, on any given night, the parking lot seating area around the truck teems with patrons; eating and buzzing over the sounds of music that blare from the speakers set around the makeshift room.
Arren Kimbel-Sannit
