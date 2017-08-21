menu

Taco Summer: Chorizo-Flecked Al Pastor and Free Grilled Veggies in West Phoenix

Taco Summer: Make-Your-Own Grilled Chicken Tacos at Asadero Norte De Sonora in Central Phoenix


Monday, August 21, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Natalie Miranda
A A

9. Tacos Chava

Taquería: Tacos Chava, 2804 West Van Buren Street
Open Since: 2012
Style: Street-style tacos and vampiros
Signature Taco(s): Chorizo al pastor and complimentary grilled vegetables

The tacos at Tacos Chava include the usual suspects, with the standard grilled chicken, carne asada, lengua (beef tongue), and cabeza (beef head and cheek), along with an immensely popular and totally respectable al pastor.

The pastor is where it's at, the roasted pork spiked with bits of grilled chorizo sausage intermingling with sweet, tangy charred pieces of pineapple. This is good. Real good. Especially when slathered with their thick, avocado salsa verde.

They are also cheap, and available until at least 12:30 a.m. every day, and until 2 am. on Friday and Saturday.

But, beyond the excellent al pastor, the most compelling reason to check out Tacos Chava is the fact that every order comes with a plate of totally addictive grilled veggies. The sweet, soft onions and smoky peppers take an otherwise typical taco stop and make it a destination, which may be why, on any given night, the parking lot seating area around the truck teems with patrons; eating and buzzing over the sounds of music that blare from the speakers set around the makeshift room.

Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

