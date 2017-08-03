Taco Summer: Mesquite-Grilled Carne Asada and Pollo Asado in Mesa and Gilbert

16. Backyard Taco

Taquería: Backyard Taco, 1524 East University Drive, Mesa

Open Since: 2013

Style: Northern Mexican mesquite-grilled meats by way of Sinaloa

Signature Taco: Carne asada and pollo asado

Backyard taco has two popular options in carne asada and pollo asado, but also serves birria, slow-cooked goat.

When it comes to mesquite-grilled carne asada and pollo asado, there are three companies in Phoenix jockeying for the attention of the masses: Ta'Carbon, Mr. Mesquite, and Backyard Taco.

Growing at roughly equal speeds, they’re actually pretty far from one another geographically, thanks to the suburban sprawl that characterizes Phoenix. Glendale and west Phoenix are home to two locations of Ta’Carbon, south and North Scottsdale are home to the two locations of Mr. Mesquite, and out in the East Valley, in Mesa and in Gilbert, you'll find Backyard Taco.

Mesquite-grilling finds its origins in Mexico’s northern states, and it is a pretty bare-bones form of cooking. Often, the meats aren’t even marinated, relying on the mesquite wood for the bulk of their flavor. Because mesquite burns hot, the meat is mostly cooked on grills with grates that can be adjusted to move vertically, away from the flames, which allows grillers to speed up or slow down the cooking process. Charred ends are a desirable hallmark of this style, as they lend crispy texture and hints of smoke.

Backyard Taco is loyal to the Northern Mexico style, and with good reason, as the owners hail from Mazatlan, one of the many coastal cities along the slender northern state of Sinaloa.

The tacos at Backyard are garnished in the traditional way, with just a scattering of very finely minced cabbage and onion. A salsa bar awaits with customary avocado sauce, red salsa, and a vibrant pico de gallo.

The Mesa location, which has been open since 2013, still feels very quaint, despite the shop's very modern branding. Their Gilbert location, which just opened across the street from Agritopia, is another story entirely — massive and built for volume, including a drive-thru lane.

Whether you dine in or take your tacos to go, you're sure to be gratful to have these distinctive, smoky tacos available on the east side.

EXPAND Backyard Taco, which opened in Mesa in 2013, has branding that feels modern, and a sleek new location in Gilbert that aims to do higher volume in a part of town where the good tacos are more scarce. Shelby Moore

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso