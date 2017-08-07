Taco Summer: Deep-Fried Beef Taco Rolls in Mesa

At Taquitos Jalisco, taquitos are always served under a salad-sized portion of lettuce and shredded cheese. As for the dipping, you’ll notice a condiment unlike any other you’ve seen — a bright green, creamy sauce made from tomatillos, jalapeños, and avocado.

15. Taquitos Jalisco

Taquería: Taquitos Jalisco, 1052 West Broadway Drive, Mesa

Open Since: 2003

Style: From the Mexican state of Jalisco

Signature Taco: Rolled shredded beef tacos

Tacos come in many shapes and sizes. In some cases, after eating as many as we have, you’ll begin to question where the definition of a taco begins and ends. One such example is the rolled taco, also called the taquito, the flauta, or the taco dorado. A tortilla is wrapped around meat — usually shredded, and usually beef — and then fried until crispy. It is a taco designed for dipping.

Not many restaurants in metro Phoenix specialize in the rolled taco, but there is one in Mesa: Taquitos Jalisco. The menu runs the gamut from conventional tacos and burritos to soups, but the prominence of the rolled tacos are right there in the name.

With the rolled taco, there should always be a deep textural contrast between the outer shell and the filling, which should be moist and tender. If the rolled taco is allowed to sit for too long, the moisture escapes — either out the ends or absorbed into the shell — resulting in the treacherous impostor that is the gas station taquito, which bears no resemblance to a great crispy rolled taco.

At Taquitos Jalisco, taquitos come in increments of three and five, always served under a salad-sized portion of lettuce and shredded cheese. As for the dipping, you’ll notice a condiment unlike any other you’ve seen — a bright green, creamy sauce made from tomatillos, jalapeños, and avocado. The combination is common enough, but Jalisco’s sauce is the color of spearmint. If it isn’t artificially colored, it’s some kind of miracle. Either way, it’s deliciously cool, a touch creamy, and packs a nice little kick that takes these very good namesake tacos from really good to great.

EXPAND Taquitos Jalisco is filled with old photographs and hand-painted art. Shelby Moore

