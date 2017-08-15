Taco Summer: South Phoenix Crispy Pork Skin and Buche Tacos
|
A buche taco at Taqueria La Hacienda.
Patricia Escarcega
In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens — including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Over the next several weeks, we'll be guiding you toward the Valley's tastiest tacos, and the taquerias that serve them. Welcome to Taco Summer.
11: Taqueria La Hacienda #1
Taquería: Taqueria La Hacienda #1, 202 East Buckeye Road
Style: Sonoran
Open: 1997
Signature Taco: Chicharrón
This taco truck sits on an unremarkable corner of Buckeye Road and Second Street in South Phoenix, in a location that's not quite central, but easy enough to access that it has become known as an ideal spot for a quick meal on the way to or from the airport, on a lunch break if you work downtown, or on a Saturday evening, when the truck stays open until 1 a.m. to feed hungry late-nighters.
Most of the taco meats here are pretty standard, with carnitas, carne asada, chicken, lengua, and al pastor on offer. The meats all share a smoky char, and served on warm corn tortillas with a scattering of lettuce, a wedge of lime, a few cucumber slices, and a green chile, they are all pretty easy to love.
But the real reason to head to this unassuming taco truck is for the chicharrón taco, which comes overflowing with crispy pork skin and bathed in a red sauce, and the ultra-rich, meltingly tender buche (pork stomach) taco, which is a hard-to-find cut anywhere in the Valley, and done especially well here. These messy tacos are best enjoyed on the spot at one of the tables set in the adjacent parking lot.
