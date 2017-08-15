Taco Summer: South Phoenix Crispy Pork Skin and Buche Tacos

In the hunt for the latest trendy restaurants, our spotlight often misses neighborhoods that are home to some of the Valley's best kitchens — including those making metro Phoenix's best tacos. Over the next several weeks, we'll be guiding you toward the Valley's tastiest tacos, and the taquerias that serve them. Welcome to Taco Summer.

11: Taqueria La Hacienda #1

Taquería: Taqueria La Hacienda #1, 202 East Buckeye Road

Style: Sonoran

Open: 1997

Signature Taco: Chicharrón

This taco truck sits on an unremarkable corner of Buckeye Road and Second Street in South Phoenix, in a location that's not quite central, but easy enough to access that it has become known as an ideal spot for a quick meal on the way to or from the airport, on a lunch break if you work downtown, or on a Saturday evening, when the truck stays open until 1 a.m. to feed hungry late-nighters.

Most of the taco meats here are pretty standard, with carnitas, carne asada, chicken, lengua, and al pastor on offer. The meats all share a smoky char, and served on warm corn tortillas with a scattering of lettuce, a wedge of lime, a few cucumber slices, and a green chile, they are all pretty easy to love.

But the real reason to head to this unassuming taco truck is for the chicharrón taco, which comes overflowing with crispy pork skin and bathed in a red sauce, and the ultra-rich, meltingly tender buche (pork stomach) taco, which is a hard-to-find cut anywhere in the Valley, and done especially well here. These messy tacos are best enjoyed on the spot at one of the tables set in the adjacent parking lot.

Our Taco Summer picks so far:

50. Taqueria Don Beto

49. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

48. Tacos Tijuana

47. El Burrito Grande

46. El Horseshoe Restaurant

45. Tacos Sahuaro

44. El Pollo Correteado

43. Adrian's

42. La Fiesta

41. Taqueria Lucy

40. Tortas Ahogadas George

39. Taqueria El Chino

38. Joe's Tacos

37. Taqueria El Gallo de Lagos

36. Tacos Huicho

35. Puffy Taco Shack

34. Ni De Aqui Ne De Alla

33. Mr. Mesquite

32. Senor Ozzy's

31. Tacos Jalisco

30. Ta'Carbon

29. Taqueria Los Yaquis

28: Helio Basin Brewing

27: Sonora Taco Shop

26: Mercado Y Carniceria Cuernavaca

25. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca

24. Paquime Street Food

23. The Rez

22. Asadero Toro

21. La Frontera 1

20. Taquería Yaqui

19. Presidio Cocina Mexicana

18. Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

17. Casa Reynoso

16. Backyard Taco

15. Taquitos Jalisco

14: Waldo's Tacos

13: Moreno's Mexican Grill

12: Asadero Norte De Sonora