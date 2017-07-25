Taco Summer: Yaqui Tribe Manta Ray and Shrimp Tacos in Phoenix

20. Taquería Yaqui

Taquería: Taquería Yaqui, 3502 East McDowell Road

Open Since: 2000

Style: Yaqui-Sonoran

Signature Taco: Manta ray meat tacos topped with cooked shrimp

There are hole-in-the-wall taquerias, and then there is Taquería Yaqui.

Housed in a cube-shaped standalone building near the northwest corner of 36th Street and McDowell Road, the tiny spot has ties to the Yaqui Indian tribe, who are spread across the Mexican state of Sonora and some of Arizona, and it shows in their menu. Taqueria Yaqui serves popular tostadas topped with mounds of ceviche and loaded with sizable slices of avocado, but their most distinctive, and popular, dish is their manta tacos.

In Mexican towns with heavier Yaqui populations such as Hermosillo, the Sonoran capital, and Obregón, further to the south, it is common to find a dish called cahuamanta, a stew of manta ray meat and shrimp. At this Scottsdale shop, the cahuamanta tacos are loaded with big chunks of manta ray meat that have been cooked down into stew that runs red with chili oils that are sure to find their way onto your hands and elbows as you eat. Topped with cabbage, fresh tomato, and anchored with a cool, snappy shrimp, the taco is not only unique but as satisfying as a stew should be.

Manta ray meat, it should be said, is not for everyone. It is not a buttery, flaky white fish. It is nearly gray in color and has a chalkier texture. It definitely tastes like it came from the ocean, less fishy than gamey. But to the adventurous eater looking for a lot of character from their fish, it’s a win. Coupled with the red chili oils and wrapped in a tortilla, it is a taco unlike any other.

Wash it down with cup of cebada, a Sonoran cousin to horchata, that swaps out earthy barley for more neutral rice.

EXPAND You enter this bite-sized taco spot through the back or order from the patio. Shelby Moore

