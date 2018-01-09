A Tacolandia 2018 Amigo Pack Is Now Available

We are about two weeks away from Tacolandia, a Phoenix New Times signature event. The festivities will be happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Phoenix's Margaret T. Hance Park. All said, we'll have some 45 taco vendors serving their best. And now, in addition to the food, mariachi groups, folklorico dancers, and all the other festivities, we'll be offering an amigo pack special.

The amigo pack is ideal for folks attending Tacolandia with friends and family. The deal is that you get a $25 discount for purchasing numbers of tickets in multiples of four. You must purchase these general admission tickets together rather than individually.