A Tacolandia 2018 Amigo Pack Is Now Available

We are about two weeks away from Tacolandia, a Phoenix New Times signature event. The festivities will be happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Phoenix's Margaret T. Hance Park. All said, we'll have some 45 taco vendors serving their best. And now, in addition to the food, mariachi groups, folklorico dancers, and all the other festivities, we'll be offering an amigo pack special.
The amigo pack is ideal for folks attending Tacolandia with friends and family. The deal is that you get a $25 discount for purchasing numbers of tickets in multiples of four. You must purchase these general admission tickets together rather than individually.
As a reminder, general admission tickets cost $25. For $25, you get all the tacos you can eat. The Amigo pack essentially discounts you the cost of a ticket for every purchase of four general admission tickets (or multiple of four general admission tickets).
VIP tickets are also available. They cost $45 and include access to the VIP entrance, VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers. VIP tickets aren't part of the amigo pack.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Los Diablos, the Latino Chapter of the ASU Alumni Association (and an affiliate of the ASU Foundation). The group is committed to academic scholarship and community service. Yep, you can do good in the world by dominating tacos. Purchase tickets from the Tacolandia website.
