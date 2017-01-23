Tacolandia, Chocolate and Wine Experience, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29

Kathy Tran

Tacolandia

Saturday, January 28

It's here: The very first Tacolandia is making its debut in Phoenix. Attendees can chow down on cheap tacos from 30 of the city's top taquerias at the Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Enjoy tacos from top vendors like Modern Margarita, Barrio Cafe, and Tacos Chiwas. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tacolandia is from 1 to 5 p.m. Presale tickets cost $25 per person and $35 at the door. You should consider getting your tickets now as tickets are NOT guaranteed to be sold at the door. General admission tickets include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples from participating restaurants, live entertainment, and a cash bar. For more information, visit Tacolandia's website.

Mixology Class at Rico's American Grill

Thursday, January 26

Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak's Mixology Class series continues this Thursday with a focus on gin drinks. During this class, you will learn about mixology by sampling spirits, watching cocktail demonstrations, making Southwest-inspired house infusions, and then you'll take home a recipe so you make the drinks at home. Drinks are served with food pairings. Tickets cost $30 per person. Reservations are required. Call 602-997-5850 to reserve your spot. Class starts at 5:30 p.m. and is held inside the hotel's restaurant Rico's American Grill. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Chocolate & Wine Experience at the Saguaro Hotel

Friday, January 27

Dig into chocolate and wine at the Saguaro Hotel in Scottsdale this Friday at the Chocolate & Wine Experience. Eat chocolate from vendors including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Zak's Chocolate, and XO Confections, and enjoy wine from Angels & Cowboys, Pillsbury Wine Company, and Aridus Wine Company. Early entrance is from 7 to 8 p.m., and general admission is from 8 to 11 p.m. The dress code is cocktail attire. You must be 21 or older to attend. General admission tickets cost $60 pre-sale and $70 on the day of the event. Early-entrance tickets cost $75 online. General admission tickets include unlimited bites and 12 drink samples. For more information, visit the event's website.

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival

Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29

Head to the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater this weekend to see vendors of all stripes dishing out vegetarian food. Sample fare from local vendors like Urban Beans, Desert Roots Kitchen, and Peanut Butter Americano. You also can listen to keynote speakers, watch cooking demos, listen to live music, and maybe even participate in a fitness class. General admission tickets cost $30 per person. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

Grape Arizona Wine Event

Sunday, January 29

Celebrate Arizona's wine and culinary scenes with this weekend's Grape Arizona Wine Event on Sunday. Sample sips from 16 local wineries and more than 10 local restaurants, benefitting Phoenix Rotary Club Charities Youth Programs. The Grape Arizona Wine Event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix.

This year’s participating wineries include:

Caduceus Cellars

Carlson Creek Vineyards

Chateau Tumbleweed

Dektown Cellars

Kief-Joshua Vineyards

LDV Winery

Oak Creek Vineyards & Winery

Page Spring Cellars

Passion Cellars

Pierce Wines Arizona

Pillsbury Wine Company

Rune Wines

Sand-Reckoner Vineyards

Sierra Bonita Vineyards

Wilhelm Family Vineyards

Zarpara Vineyard and Winery

You can also can sample food from local restaurants including: Beckett’s Table, The Bakery Phoenix, Leoni’s Focaccia, The Herb Box, the Larder + the Delta at DeSoto Central Market, Modern Round, Southern Rail, the Strand, Urban Italian Eatery, Urban Table, and Vincent’s. General admission tickets cost $75 per person. Admission includes 20 wine tasting tickets, samples from local area restaurants, a silent auction, a raffle, and wine-related vendors. For more information, visit Grape Arizona Wine's website.

