Tacolandia, Chocolate and Wine Experience, and More in Metro Phoenix from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29
|
Kathy Tran
Tacolandia
Saturday, January 28
It's here: The very first Tacolandia is making its debut in Phoenix. Attendees can chow down on cheap tacos from 30 of the city's top taquerias at the Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Enjoy tacos from top vendors like Modern Margarita, Barrio Cafe, and Tacos Chiwas. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tacolandia is from 1 to 5 p.m. Presale tickets cost $25 per person and $35 at the door. You should consider getting your tickets now as tickets are NOT guaranteed to be sold at the door. General admission tickets include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples from participating restaurants, live entertainment, and a cash bar. For more information, visit Tacolandia's website.
|
Rico's American Grill
Mixology Class at Rico's American Grill
Thursday, January 26
Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak's Mixology Class series continues this Thursday with a focus on gin drinks. During this class, you will learn about mixology by sampling spirits, watching cocktail demonstrations, making Southwest-inspired house infusions, and then you'll take home a recipe so you make the drinks at home. Drinks are served with food pairings. Tickets cost $30 per person. Reservations are required. Call 602-997-5850 to reserve your spot. Class starts at 5:30 p.m. and is held inside the hotel's restaurant Rico's American Grill. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
|
Chocolate & Wine Experience
Chocolate & Wine Experience at the Saguaro Hotel
Friday, January 27
Dig into chocolate and wine at the Saguaro Hotel in Scottsdale this Friday at the Chocolate & Wine Experience. Eat chocolate from vendors including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Zak's Chocolate, and XO Confections, and enjoy wine from Angels & Cowboys, Pillsbury Wine Company, and Aridus Wine Company. Early entrance is from 7 to 8 p.m., and general admission is from 8 to 11 p.m. The dress code is cocktail attire. You must be 21 or older to attend. General admission tickets cost $60 pre-sale and $70 on the day of the event. Early-entrance tickets cost $75 online. General admission tickets include unlimited bites and 12 drink samples. For more information, visit the event's website.
Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival
Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29
Head to the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater this weekend to see vendors of all stripes dishing out vegetarian food. Sample fare from local vendors like Urban Beans, Desert Roots Kitchen, and Peanut Butter Americano. You also can listen to keynote speakers, watch cooking demos, listen to live music, and maybe even participate in a fitness class. General admission tickets cost $30 per person. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.
|
Grape Arizona Wine Event
Grape Arizona Wine Event
Sunday, January 29
Celebrate Arizona's wine and culinary scenes with this weekend's Grape Arizona Wine Event on Sunday. Sample sips from 16 local wineries and more than 10 local restaurants, benefitting Phoenix Rotary Club Charities Youth Programs. The Grape Arizona Wine Event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix.
This year’s participating wineries include:
Caduceus Cellars
Carlson Creek Vineyards
Chateau Tumbleweed
Dektown Cellars
Kief-Joshua Vineyards
LDV Winery
Oak Creek Vineyards & Winery
Page Spring Cellars
Passion Cellars
Pierce Wines Arizona
Pillsbury Wine Company
Rune Wines
Sand-Reckoner Vineyards
Sierra Bonita Vineyards
Wilhelm Family Vineyards
Zarpara Vineyard and Winery
You can also can sample food from local restaurants including: Beckett’s Table, The Bakery Phoenix, Leoni’s Focaccia, The Herb Box, the Larder + the Delta at DeSoto Central Market, Modern Round, Southern Rail, the Strand, Urban Italian Eatery, Urban Table, and Vincent’s. General admission tickets cost $75 per person. Admission includes 20 wine tasting tickets, samples from local area restaurants, a silent auction, a raffle, and wine-related vendors. For more information, visit Grape Arizona Wine's website.
Related Locations
1134 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
6850 E. Main St.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
www.mudsharkbeer.com/events/2015/08/hotel-valley-ho-pool-party-with-mudshark-beeer
6850 E. Main St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
6850 E. Main St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
www.jdvhotels.com/hotels/saguaro
7380 E. 2nd St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
115 N. Sixth St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
www.phoenix.gov/PARKS/heritage.html
