Tacolandia Discounted Ticket Package On Sale Now

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By New Times Food Staff
Three for me….EXPAND
Three for me….
Kathy Tran
A A

Want to have your taco and save cash, too?


New Times is offering a discount on general admission tickets for the first-ever Phoenix Tacolandia taco festival, taking place Saturday, January 28, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix — featuring street-style tacos from 30 Valley taquerias, along with live entertainment, cocktails and beer for sale, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

The Amigo Pack is available for a limited time, offering a savings of $25 when you purchase tickets in multiples of 4. General admission tickets are normally $25 each (4 tickets would cost $100). The Amigo Pack is priced at $75 for 4 tickets ($18.75 each ticket) — basically it's buy three, get one more free.

General admission includes entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars.

What are you waiting for? Grab a few friends and get your tickets. For more information, visit the Tacolandia site.


