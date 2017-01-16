Tacolandia Tickets $10 Off in Honor of International Hot and Spicy Food Day

New Times

If you like it hot — at a discount! — pay attention.

New Times is offering $10 off on general admission tickets to the first-ever Phoenix Tacolandia, a street-style taco festival featuring samples from 30 Valley taquerias January 28 at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The flash sale launched today, Monday, January 16, and is available on a limited amount of tickets through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

Tacolandia will feature unlimited samples from Valley favorites including Barrio Café, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Barrio Nopalero, Barrio Urbano, Loco Patron, Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant, Modern Margarita, Presidio Cocina Mexicana, Tacos Chiwas, Tacos Huicho, Tapacubo, Taquerias El Chino, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

General admission tickets are regularly priced at $25 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available starting at $45 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

Buy your discounted tickets now.