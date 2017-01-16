menu

Tacolandia Tickets $10 Off in Honor of International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Tacolandia Discounted Ticket Package On Sale Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tacolandia Tickets $10 Off in Honor of International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By New Times Food Staff
Tacolandia Tickets $10 Off in Honor of International Hot and Spicy Food Day
New Times
A A

If you like it hot — at a discount! — pay attention.

New Times is offering $10 off on general admission tickets to the first-ever Phoenix Tacolandia, a street-style taco festival featuring samples from 30 Valley taquerias January 28 at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The flash sale launched today, Monday, January 16, and is available on a limited amount of tickets through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

Tacolandia will feature unlimited samples from Valley favorites including Barrio Café, Barrio Café Gran Reserva, Barrio Nopalero, Barrio Urbano, Loco Patron, Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant, Modern Margarita, Presidio Cocina Mexicana, Tacos Chiwas, Tacos Huicho, Tapacubo, Taquerias El Chino, and many more. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for best tacos in various categories.

General admission tickets are regularly priced at $25 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available starting at $45 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.

Buy your discounted tickets now.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >