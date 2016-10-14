Tacos Tequila Whiskey: Award-Winning Denver Restaurant to Open in Arcadia Next Year

Courtesy of Awe Collective

It doesn't get more straightforward than a restaurant named Tacos Tequila Whiskey. But just because the name is unfussy, doesn't mean you've seen anything like this Mexican street food truck turned chef-driven restaurant.

Brought to the Valley by KTM Restaurant Group and lead chef Kevin Morrison, Tacos Tequila Whiskey will open its first Arizona location early next year, bringing with it a menu of award-winning tacos, margaritas, and more.

The restaurant will be located on the northwest corner of 40th Street and Indian School Road in Central Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood. Expect nontraditional tacos such as pork belly agridulce made with sweet-and-sour braised pork belly, candied garlic, braising jus, and cabbage and cilantro slaw and barbacoa featuring slow-roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, and sour cream.

There will also be a list of specialty cocktails including seasonal sangrias and margaritas, plus a collection of small-batch tequila and whiskey. With 125 seats, the restaurant will offer both in and outdoor seating with additional seats at the bar.

Based in Denver, Tacos Tequila Whiskey has earned plenty of national attention including nods from Bon Appetit, Food Network, Huffington Post, Thrillist, and more. The restaurant's Denver location also won a Best New Restaurant nod from New Times' sister paper WestWord in 2012.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey in Arcadia is expected to open in spring 2017. For more information, check out the Tacos Tequila Whiskey website.