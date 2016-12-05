Tamale Festival, Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Saturday, December 10

Break out your ugly sweater and get ready for a bar crawl in Tempe on Saturday. When you purchase a ticket, you'll get drink specials at participating bars including the Handlebar Tempe, El Hefe, C.A.S.A. SunBa, Gringo Star Street Bar, and Blasted Barley Beer Co. The crawl starts at 5 p.m. Ticket prices start at $17 and might increase depending on availability. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

Tamale Festival

Saturday, December 10 to Sunday, December 11

'Tis the season for tamales, and Food City is throwing a Tamale Festival this weekend to celebrate. Tamale-makers from local faith-based groups will prepare then sell tamales at the festival to fundraise for their organizations. Food City will be selling tamales, menudo, carne asada burritos, durros, aguas frescas, and champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate). The festival will be held at the Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Phoenix. Admission is free. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at 5th and Wine

Sunday, December 11

This Sunday, Scottsdale's 5th and Wine will host a festive Sugar Plum Fairy Tea. Coming dressed as a princess or fairy is optional, not required. Ticket purchases include tea sandwiches, grilled cheese, bruschetta, Caesar salad, truffles, and cookies for dessert. Beverages include a mimosa for attendees over 21, tea, and hot chocolate. The tea is from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and include food and drinks for one adult and one child. Call 480-699-8001 to make a reservation. For more information, visit 5th and Wine's website.

Deals on Comfort Food at Tavern Americana

Sunday, December 11

Tavern Americana chef Ian Ray loves comfort food, and he is featuring some of his favorite childhood dishes at his Scottsdale restaurant on some Sunday nights. This Sunday's special is chicken and dumplings with a side salad, which will cost $14. Next Sunday, December 18, the Shepherd’s Pie with a side Caesar will cost $13. For more information, visit Tavern Americana's website.

Phoestivus Beer at Central Kitchen

All week

From now until Friday, December 16, Central Kitchen in Phoenix will have seasonal Phoenix Ale Brewery beer Phoestivus on tap. Limited release Phoestivus is a brown ale made with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. For more information, visit Central Kitchen's website.