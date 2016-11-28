Taste of Arizona Festival, Tamale Making Class, And More in Metro Phoenix From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
Monterey CVB
Monterey Moments Pop-Up
Thursday, December 1
In an effort to showcase the cuisine of Central California, the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a Monterey Moments Pop-Up where guests can sample free food made with ingredients sourced from the Golden State. Head to the Scottsdale ArtWalk from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, to enjoy food prepared by Executive Chef Matthew Beaudin of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Executive Chef Beau MacMillan of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Attendees can mingle with these renowned chefs while sampling bites paired with Monterey wines from Bernardus Winery in Carmel Valley at 10 galleries around town.
The following galleries are participating:
Amery Bohling Fine Art
Gallery Russia
French Designer Jeweler
Gebert Contemporary
Tilt Gallery
Bonner David Galleries
River Trading Post
Xanadu Gallery
Calvin Charles Gallery
Wilde Meyer Gallery
El Palacio
Holiday Tamale Class at El Palacio
Saturday, December 3
We've already told you where you can order tamales this time of year, and El Palacio in Chandler is hosting a class on December 3 so you can learn how to make your own. Class starts at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 each and include tamale-making, recipes, lunch, and a drink. For more information, visit El Palacio's website.
Sample cheesesteaks from Boomer’s Gourmet Cheese Steaks at the Taste of Arizona festival in Mesa.
Taste of Arizona Festival
Saturday, December 3
If you're in Mesa on Saturday, you might want to consider going to the Riverview Park, where you can sample food and drinks from a variety of vendors at the Taste of Arizona Festival. You can look forward to food from the likes of the American Poutine, Bobby Q BBQ, Boomer’s Gourmet Cheese Steaks, Papa Jackson BBQ, DCS Smokin BBQ, and Arizona Wings 'N More. Attendees can drink up at the on-site beer garden, where they can purchase a pint of beer or wine for $8 each or $20 for three pours and includes a Taste of Arizona Pint Glass. General admission tickets cost $5 presale and $6 at the door. Taste of Arizona is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.
My Pie Gilbert
My Pie Gilbert Grand Opening
Saturday, December 3
Pizza chain My Pie is opening its third location in Gilbert on Saturday and is celebrating with a party. From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., customers can enjoy free garlic knots, live entertainment, kids' activities and giveaways. At My Pie, guests can order custom New York-style pizzas. My Pie's menu also features salads, knots, calzones, paninis, and its signature chocolate chip cookies. My Pie Gilbert is located at 3765 South Gilbert Road in Gilbert. For more information, visit My Pie's website or the event's Facebook page.
Coup des Tartes
Princess Holiday Tea at Coup des Tartes
Sunday, December 4
This December, Coup des Tartes will host a Princess Holiday Tea on designated Sundays beginning this Sunday, December 4. Participants can enjoy an afternoon of holiday music, hot tea, cocoa, treats, and a visit from a princess. Tea starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. Each tea will be limited to 40 people to ensure that everyone gets face time with Ariel. Each child will also receive a special gift. Tickets cost $55 per adult and $35 per child. Advance purchase is required. Tea also will be held on December 11 and 18. For more information, visit Coup des Tartes' website.
