Taste of the Fair: Get $2 Samples of the Arizona State Fair's Signature Food Items Tomorrow

We've already told you about deep-fried banana splits, peach supreme funnel cakes, and all the other new foods at this year's Arizona State Fair, as well as some of the best and worst things you can eat and drink at the annual event — which wraps up after this weekend, by the way.

But did you know that you can eat your way around the state fair without having to shell out cash for a whole slew of full-size entrees? Well, you can thanks to Taste of the Fair, a promotion that runs from noon to 6 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, October 28.

During the early part of the day, dozens of state fair food vendors will be selling $2 samples of items ranging from fry bread and deep-fried cinnamon rolls to pretzel sticks and kettle corn. You can view the complete list of discounted food items below.

For more information check the Arizona State Fair website.