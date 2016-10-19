menu

Tavern+Bowl: Microbrewery and Bowling Alley to Open at Westgate in Glendale

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
Tavern+Bowl: Microbrewery and Bowling Alley to Open at Westgate in Glendale
Courtesy of J. Lauren PR
In early 2017, Glendale will get its first microbrewery in the form of Tavern+Bowl, a Southern California-based upscale bowling alley that will open its first Arizona location at Westgate Entertainment District. 

Located adjacent to Yard House, the 18,243 square-foot bowling alley and full-service restaurant will also include the on-site Good Bad Ugly Brewing Co., which produces the company's proprietary GBU beer. 

Expected to open in March,  the concept will feature 12 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a full-service restaurant, billiards tables, shuffleboard, a large outdoor patio overlooking Fountain Park, and an indoor/outdoor bar with roll-up garage doors. 

Tavern+Bowl currently has four California locations throughout San Diego County and Orange County. For more information, check the Tavern+Bowl website

