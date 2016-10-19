Tavern+Bowl: Microbrewery and Bowling Alley to Open at Westgate in Glendale
Courtesy of J. Lauren PR
In early 2017, Glendale will get its first microbrewery in the form of Tavern+Bowl, a Southern California-based upscale bowling alley that will open its first Arizona location at Westgate Entertainment District.
Located adjacent to Yard House, the 18,243 square-foot bowling alley and full-service restaurant will also include the on-site Good Bad Ugly Brewing Co., which produces the company's proprietary GBU beer.
Expected to open in March, the concept will feature 12 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a full-service restaurant, billiards tables, shuffleboard, a large outdoor patio overlooking Fountain Park, and an indoor/outdoor bar with roll-up garage doors.
Tavern+Bowl currently has four California locations throughout San Diego County and Orange County. For more information, check the Tavern+Bowl website.
