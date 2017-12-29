Breakfast Beat: A Hotel Breakfast With a Cult Following

Mission Grille at Tempe Mission Palms

60 East Fifth Street, Tempe

480-894-1400



The Scene: At Mission Grille in Tempe Mission Palms, you do breakfast in a hub of people often coming and going from afar. Some people are here for business, while others may have just rolled out of bed with nothing but a sweatshirt and a room key.

Some of the hotelgoers, though, are locals who have come for a cult favorite breakfast.

Located just east of Mill Avenue, Tempe Mission Palms has been around for over 30 years. Built in 1985, this hotel sits in downtown Tempe, in the middle of all of the college-town action. Its restaurant, Mission Grille, is the place to set up your own ideal breakfast — just the way you like it.