Tequila Flights, Bacon Brittle, and Free Cold Brew This Week in Metro Phoenix July 24-30

  • MVN

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Taco Guild
A A

This week, we are kicking things off with tequila tastings, eating bacon brittle in Tempe to get over the midweek hump, and grabbing free coffee to see us through the end of the work week. This is our Metro Phoenix drinking and dining plan for the week of July 24 to 30.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Go Ahead, Celebrate Tequila Day with a Flight
Monday, July 24

Okay, so it's tequila day. An obvious marketing ploy, but nonetheless, there are several agave deals around town that are more than worth taking advantage of. Blanco Tacos + Tequila is offering seven varietal tequila flights, which include three one-ounce pours of blanco, reposado, and anejo from Milagro ($12), Patron ($14), Azuñia ($15), Casamigos ($16), Fortaleza ($16), Casa Noble ($17), and The Ultra Flight Reserva de La Familia, which includes Milagro "Single Barrel" Añejo and Don Julio "1942" ($48).

Taco Guild is offering a flight of three of Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine tequilas in Mexican Moonshine shot glasses that you can keep ($15), along with an all-day happy hour and live music.

Tracy Dempsey's Caneles
Tracy Dempsey's Caneles
Jennifer Woods

Pick Up Something Sweet (or Savory) from a Local Celebrity Baker
Wednesday, July 26

The Tracy Dempsey Originals boutique storefront is open again, from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in a spot right next to their last brick and mortar at 1325 West University Drive. Stop by for some of her beloved bacon pecan brittle, handmade marshmallows, lavender shortbread, cheesecakes, cookies, or the savory items she has freshly made. The cheerful storefront is a perfect midweek pick-me-up.

Press Coffee

Get a Free Coffee From the New Press Coffee in Tempe
Thursday, July 27

Press Coffee is opening its sixth location in Metro Phoenix, its second in Tempe, at the Nexa Apartments on Apache Boulevard and Terrace Road. The 1,300-square-foot space will serve espresso drinks, pour-overs, and cold brews, as well as a breakfast and lunch menu. In honor of the grand opening, on July 27, 28, and 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can score a free small drip or cold brew.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

