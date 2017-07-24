Tequila Flights, Bacon Brittle, and Free Cold Brew This Week in Metro Phoenix July 24-30

This week, we are kicking things off with tequila tastings, eating bacon brittle in Tempe to get over the midweek hump, and grabbing free coffee to see us through the end of the work week. This is our Metro Phoenix drinking and dining plan for the week of July 24 to 30.

Go Ahead, Celebrate Tequila Day with a Flight

Monday, July 24

Okay, so it's tequila day. An obvious marketing ploy, but nonetheless, there are several agave deals around town that are more than worth taking advantage of. Blanco Tacos + Tequila is offering seven varietal tequila flights, which include three one-ounce pours of blanco, reposado, and anejo from Milagro ($12), Patron ($14), Azuñia ($15), Casamigos ($16), Fortaleza ($16), Casa Noble ($17), and The Ultra Flight Reserva de La Familia, which includes Milagro "Single Barrel" Añejo and Don Julio "1942" ($48).

Taco Guild is offering a flight of three of Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine tequilas in Mexican Moonshine shot glasses that you can keep ($15), along with an all-day happy hour and live music.

Tracy Dempsey's Caneles Jennifer Woods

Pick Up Something Sweet (or Savory) from a Local Celebrity Baker

Wednesday, July 26

The Tracy Dempsey Originals boutique storefront is open again, from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in a spot right next to their last brick and mortar at 1325 West University Drive. Stop by for some of her beloved bacon pecan brittle, handmade marshmallows, lavender shortbread, cheesecakes, cookies, or the savory items she has freshly made. The cheerful storefront is a perfect midweek pick-me-up.

EXPAND Press Coffee

Get a Free Coffee From the New Press Coffee in Tempe

Thursday, July 27

Press Coffee is opening its sixth location in Metro Phoenix, its second in Tempe, at the Nexa Apartments on Apache Boulevard and Terrace Road. The 1,300-square-foot space will serve espresso drinks, pour-overs, and cold brews, as well as a breakfast and lunch menu. In honor of the grand opening, on July 27, 28, and 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can score a free small drip or cold brew.