menu

The 17th Annual Fruit Tree Program At Urban Farm Is Going On Now

Keep Phoenix Beautiful's Free Garden Workshop Series Begins This Month


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The 17th Annual Fruit Tree Program At Urban Farm Is Going On Now

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Order your fruit trees from the Urban Farm now.EXPAND
Order your fruit trees from the Urban Farm now.
oh_hellogina/Flickr
A A

From now until November 5, the 17th Annual Fruit Tree Program is providing an opportunity for Valley residents to take home their own fruit tree and learn valuable growing and maintenance techniques specific for growing fruit trees in the Arizona climate.

The program is presented by and hosted at Urban Farm, one of the Valley’s leaders in urban farming education. Urban Farm owner Greg Peterson has been planting trees in the Valley for nearly three decades, and once again, he’s ready share his knowledge and passion for fruit trees with Valley residents.

Related Stories

There’s two ways to go about taking advantage of the Fruit Tree Program. You can attend one of Urban Farm’s two open houses, held on November 4 and 5. On each day, a tour will be hosted at both 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., during which you’ll have the chance to see some fully grown citrus trees first hand and then make a selection for which type of tree you’ll be growing at your home. Peterson will be on hand, offering some quality advice so you can select the perfect tree for your yard.

If you can’t attend a tour in person, you may also preorder your fruit tree online. You may also take one of the Urban Farm’s handful of online classes or view an instructional videos at your convenience.

All classes and tree preorders are available now. Preorders and bundle packages will be available through November 5. Orders will be delivered in January and February 2017.

Check out the Urban Farm website for more information.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >