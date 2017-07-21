The Best Thing I Ate This Week: Campfire Everything

EXPAND Felicia Campbell

As a food editor, eating all kinds of things — both delicious and disastrous — is part of the job description. Not everything that goes into my mouth ends up in a review or article, but some things are just too good not to share.

I heard it was pretty hot last weekend in Phoenix, but I wouldn't know anything about that, because I was a few short hours away hiking, boating, and cooking in the great outdoors in Show Low, Arizona. I don't mean to brag, but as I lounged in my folding chair overlooking the lake, a cool (yes, cool) breeze began rustling through the treetops above me. I couldn't help but wonder why I didn't escape every weekend.

It probably will come as no surprise that my favorite part about camping is the campfire cooking, which has nothing to do with the taste and everything to do with the delicious entertainment of it. Don't get me wrong; it can be pretty damn tasty, too.