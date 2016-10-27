The Clever Koi to Open Second Location in Downtown Gilbert Next Month

Kung Pao chicken wings from The Clever Koi. Evie Carpenter

The wait is finally almost over for those East Valley residents who have been eagerly anticipating the debut of The Clever Koi's second location in Gilbert. Located in Gilbert's downtown district, the modern Asian eatery will be housed in a custom-designed space on the southwest corner of of Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue — specifically, at 384 North Gilbert Road.

The original restaurant, which opened in Central Phoenix in 2013, is known for offering modern twists on Asian classics, including steamed buns filled with everything from tempura catfish and shaved apple to fried chicken and kimchi waffles. Other menu highlights include the restaurant's pig face dumplings and lemon pepper chicken ramen made with Szechuan peppercorn and lemon jam.

Also a draw: the restaurant's award-winning cocktail program. The list includes craft cocktails ranging from the fan-favorite house martini, which features nori and kombu-infused gin, to a section of tiki-inspired originals such as the Face Planter Punch made with Clement Rhum Agricole, Masion Rouge Cognac, Plantation Dark Rum, Butterfly Absinthe, kiwi, and pineapple.

The Gilbert restaurant will also offer happy hour daily, during which specially priced dishes such as a wood-grilled Koi Burger — served on a telera bun topped with gochujang mayo and sharp cheddar — will be up for grabs. Other happy hour offerings will include $4 draft beers, $7 wines by the glass, and your choice of 15 classic cocktails for only $7.

The restaurant is housed inside the Heritage Marketplace and will feature large glass front façade that opens onto a 40-seat outdoor dining patio. There will also be a 62-seat dining room and a smaller bar-dining area featuring both highboy tables and bar seating.

The Clever Koi Gilbert will open to the public on Friday, November 11, and will serve lunch, dinner, and happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.) daily, as well as weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, check The Clever Koi website.

