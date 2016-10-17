The Crepe Club at The Biltmore Fashion Park is Giving Away Free Crepes Tomorrow

EXPAND Try a Nutella or Parisian crepe at the opening of the Crepe Club at Biltmore Fashion Park on October 18. Courtesy of The Crepe Club

Ever tried crepes? Well, if not, you can get your first one for free from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, when you dine in at the grand opening of The Crepe Club at the west end of the Biltmore Fashion Park. To celebrate the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location, The Crepe Club will be giving away free regular-size Nutella or Parisian crepes to all diners.

The Crepe Club started in 2014 at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus as a food cart operated by ASU alums Fares, Karim, and Omar Tarabichi. One cart grew to two, and now, a storefront at the Biltmore next to Williams-Sonoma.

The inspiration for TCC came from a creperie on the Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris – a favorite spot of the Tarabichi family.

The Crepe Club menu includes sweet and savory crepes such as chicken Florentine, caprese, and turkey and Swiss. Other menu items include quiches, sandwiches, paninis, salads, and croissant French toast – plus desserts and baked goods. Beverages include signature pressed juices like the Hangover Fix and ‘Bon’ Beet; shakes like Banana Nut and Caramel Espresso; and the usual coffee, tea, and soda.

Opening day is tomorrow, Tuesday October 18, during which visitors get one free regular-size Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) crepe. For more information, call 602-956-0087 or visit the Crepe Club website.

