Free Crepes February 2 at The Crepe Club

The Crepe Club sizzles a mean thin wheat pastry. Brothers Fares, Karim, and Omar Tarabichi use a traditional recipe for their crepe batter, but the end form their crepes take may depart from what you'd find in Paris. At less than $10 for all but the highest-end offerings (like a smoked salmon crepe), the price is right for a crepe-centric breakfast or lunch. The deal will be even sweeter this Friday.
Then, select crepes will be free at the Phoenix and Tempe locations.
February 2 is National Crepe Day. And while these "national" food days may be bullshit, free crepes are not.
Gratis crepes will be limited to a Nutella crepe or a butter and sugar crepe. The window for snagging one is 2 to 5 p.m. You can only get one per person, and you've got to get the crepe to-go.
The Crepe Club, though, is worth checking out on the other 364 days of the year.
At the eatery, crepes take some unexpected forms. One is the crepe waffle.
Crepe waffles are what they sound like. Crepe batter is poured into a waffle iron and cooked. There are nine crepe waffle options to choose from. The most popular is strawberry "shortcrepe." Served with whipped cream, tons of strawberries, and biscotti bits, the crepe waffle is like your standard loaded waffle, but denser and milkier. This sweet "crepe" costs $8.
Lunch options include crepes with turkey and Swiss cheese, tomato and mozzarella, Brie and fig jam, and a three-cheese option that mimics a grilled cheese. All crepes are available in mini or regular-sized crepes. Mini crepes range from $4.25 to $5.45.
At The Crepe Club, you can order crepes "wrap" style. These come folded into tube shapes like wraps and are accompanied by a side salad. Crepe wraps come in versions like smoked salmon and turkey with basil mayo.
Croissant sandwiches, panini, and salads round out the lunch menu.
That line may be a little longer beginning at 2 p.m. on February 2.
The Crepe Club. 550 East Tyler Mall, Tempe; 480-965-3454.
Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2502 East Camelback Road, #130; 602-956-0087
Sunday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
