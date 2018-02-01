Free Crepes February 2 at The Crepe Club

The strawberry "shortcrepe" is topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and biscotti crumbs.

The Crepe Club sizzles a mean thin wheat pastry. Brothers Fares, Karim, and Omar Tarabichi use a traditional recipe for their crepe batter, but the end form their crepes take may depart from what you'd find in Paris. At less than $10 for all but the highest-end offerings (like a smoked salmon crepe), the price is right for a crepe-centric breakfast or lunch. The deal will be even sweeter this Friday.

Then, select crepes will be free at the Phoenix and Tempe locations.

February 2 is National Crepe Day. And while these "national" food days may be bullshit, free crepes are not.