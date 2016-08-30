The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant

The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017. Courtesy: The Halal Guys

The first Halal Guys location in Arizona is scheduled to open in Tempe in January of next year, according to a spokesperson from the chain.

The restaurant will be located at 1015 South Rural Road, previously home to The College Store near Arizona State University's campus. Ahipoki Bowl, a quickly-expanding chain of fast-casual poke restaurants, is expected to open a location there as well next year.

Have no idea what all the fuss is about? The Halal Guys is a chain that started from a food cart in New York City. They serve sandwiches, but are most famous for the "chicken and rice" platter, which features juicy chicken on a bed of orange rice with lettuce, pita, and tomato. Aficionados know to douse their platters with sauce, whether it's the popular "white sauce," a spicy red sauce, or even barbecue.