The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant

Four Peaks Brewery Expands Original Tempe Location


The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lily Altavena
The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017.
The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017.
Courtesy: The Halal Guys
The first Halal Guys location in Arizona is scheduled to open in Tempe in January of next year, according to a spokesperson from the chain.

The restaurant will be located at 1015 South Rural Road, previously home to The College Store near Arizona State University's campus. Ahipoki Bowl, a quickly-expanding chain of fast-casual poke restaurants, is expected to open a location there as well next year.

Have no idea what all the fuss is about? The Halal Guys is a chain that started from a food cart in New York City. They serve sandwiches, but are most famous for the "chicken and rice" platter, which features juicy chicken on a bed of orange rice with lettuce, pita, and tomato. Aficionados know to douse their platters with sauce, whether it's the popular "white sauce," a spicy red sauce, or even barbecue.

