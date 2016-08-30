The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant
|
The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017.
Courtesy: The Halal Guys
The first Halal Guys location in Arizona is scheduled to open in Tempe in January of next year, according to a spokesperson from the chain.
The restaurant will be located at 1015 South Rural Road, previously home to The College Store near Arizona State University's campus. Ahipoki Bowl, a quickly-expanding chain of fast-casual poke restaurants, is expected to open a location there as well next year.
Have no idea what all the fuss is about? The Halal Guys is a chain that started from a food cart in New York City. They serve sandwiches, but are most famous for the "chicken and rice" platter, which features juicy chicken on a bed of orange rice with lettuce, pita, and tomato. Aficionados know to douse their platters with sauce, whether it's the popular "white sauce," a spicy red sauce, or even barbecue.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!