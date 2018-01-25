Latin-Caribbean Restaurant — with Pool Tables! — Opening in Tempe

This Friday, Tempe will be getting a new restaurant serving American food with pan-Latin influences and lots of Caribbean flavor. The Social Hall, opening in the former Minder Binder space, describes its food as "American cuisine with a Latin flare." The spot will be throwing an opening bash.
The grand opening is this Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day). There will be happy hours, some free food, bands, and DJs.
The Social Hall comes to Tempe from Seattle. Owner Michael Kenny started the original Seattle location in early 2015. Chef Richard Dwyer developed the menu. Dwyer is part Jamaican and has an affinity for the flavors of the sea below the American South.
Dwyer has come down from Seattle to train the staff at the Tempe location. Jason Diaz, who will take over as chef when Dwyer departs, recently cooked at Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill in Sedona.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
There is a strong Caribbean influence on the menu. Jamaica can be seen in chicken and burgers that get the jerk treatment. Cuba appears in mojo sauce and a ribeye. The menu extends to Mexico (posole) and pan-Latin dishes like tostones (fried plantains) and empanadas. At the same time, though, The Social Hall serves burgers and chopped salads, a seafood gumbo and a Caprese salad with peaches.
The Social Hall will be decked with TVs. It will have pool tables and shuffleboard.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served beginning Friday.
The Social Hall. 715 South McClintock Drive, Tempe; 480-747-3851.
Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!