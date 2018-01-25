 


The Social Hall's food will be a mixture of classic American and pan-Latin.
The Social Hall's food will be a mixture of classic American and pan-Latin.
Cool Again Productions

Latin-Caribbean Restaurant — with Pool Tables! — Opening in Tempe

Chris Malloy | January 25, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

This Friday, Tempe will be getting a new restaurant serving American food with pan-Latin influences and lots of Caribbean flavor. The Social Hall, opening in the former Minder Binder space, describes its food as "American cuisine with a Latin flare." The spot will be throwing an opening bash.

The grand opening is this Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day). There will be happy hours, some free food, bands, and DJs.

The Social Hall comes to Tempe from Seattle. Owner Michael Kenny started the original Seattle location in early 2015. Chef Richard Dwyer developed the menu. Dwyer is part Jamaican and has an affinity for the flavors of the sea below the American South.

The restaurant's interior
The restaurant's interior
Cool Again Productions

Dwyer has come down from Seattle to train the staff at the Tempe location. Jason Diaz, who will take over as chef when Dwyer departs, recently cooked at Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill in Sedona.

There is a strong Caribbean influence on the menu. Jamaica can be seen in chicken and burgers that get the jerk treatment. Cuba appears in mojo sauce and a ribeye. The menu extends to Mexico (posole) and pan-Latin dishes like tostones (fried plantains) and empanadas. At the same time, though, The Social Hall serves burgers and chopped salads, a seafood gumbo and a Caprese salad with peaches.

The Social Hall will be decked with TVs. It will have pool tables and shuffleboard.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served beginning Friday.

The Social Hall. 715 South McClintock Drive, Tempe; 480-747-3851.
Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

