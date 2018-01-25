Latin-Caribbean Restaurant — with Pool Tables! — Opening in Tempe

The Social Hall's food will be a mixture of classic American and pan-Latin.

This Friday, Tempe will be getting a new restaurant serving American food with pan-Latin influences and lots of Caribbean flavor. The Social Hall, opening in the former Minder Binder space, describes its food as "American cuisine with a Latin flare." The spot will be throwing an opening bash.

The grand opening is this Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day). There will be happy hours, some free food, bands, and DJs.

The Social Hall comes to Tempe from Seattle. Owner Michael Kenny started the original Seattle location in early 2015. Chef Richard Dwyer developed the menu. Dwyer is part Jamaican and has an affinity for the flavors of the sea below the American South.