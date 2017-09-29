This Best Thing I Ate All Week: A Bomb Torta

Doug Robson of Gallo Blanco set high expectations in the minds of Spanish-speaking eaters by naming one of his tortas La Bomba. I don't speak much Spanish, but my waiter waxed about La Bomba when asked about his favorite sandwich on the menu. Translated to English, La Bomba means, roughly, "da bomb."

In the end, Robson chose the name well. His torta sure is explosive.

Like any grade-A sandwich, each individual component receives love and ultimately has a clear purpose. Like many killer sandwiches, one of those components rises above the rest.