The Three Cutest Sweet Shops in Scottsdale

The desert is a major inspiration for the cookie and cake designs offered at Ruze Cake House. Courtesy of Ruže Cake House

There are some places we go for the food, others we go to for the novelty, and others still that we go purely for the ambiance. A truly magical sweet shop embodies all three, satisfying both sweet tooth and whimsy. These five Metro Phoenix shops are full-on sugar plum, Willy Wonka, gum drop guild approved.

Sweet Provisions

Sweet Provisions means Chef Christopher Collins can have his cake and sell it, too. This sweet little ice cream shop has a case filled with baked goods in addition to its ice cream. Key lime pie, salted chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate mousse were just a few of the items on display when we visited. The mint chocolate chunk ice cream is made with real mint leaves, and the chunks really are chunks of chocolate, not those wimpy chips you find in in the store-bought stuff. With space for at least six different flavors, and a menu that promises those flavors will rotate regularly, ice cream aficionados will be bowled over. There are plenty of pre-fab options on the menu, such as the Float Your Boat (soda, ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry, for $5) or the Rise and Shine (coffee ice cream, caramel, and whipped cream for $6). Toppings are reasonably priced at 50 cents each, and classic favorites, like whipped cream, sprinkles or a cherry are free.