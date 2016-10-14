Tickets Are On Sale Now For Les Dames d’Escoffier's Afternoon at The Farm

menu

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Outdoor dining set up at the Farm at South Mountain.
Courtesy of the Farm
On Sunday, October 23, the Phoenix chapter of the Les Dames d’Escoffier International will join forces with some of the Valley’s best chefs for the second annual Afternoon at the Farm — Cultivating Culinarians. The dinner and fundraiser will be hosted once again at the Farm at South Mountain, promising multicourse meals along with a cocktail hour and an after-dinner glass of wine.

The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a cocktail reception. Attendees will be invited to sample hors d'oeuvres including salmon cakes with citrus tartar salsa, grilled apple cheddar cheese sandwiches, lamb chops served with a dried cherry chipotle sauce, and more, as well as drinks crafted by mixologist Kim Haasarud.

A three-course meal will follow. The first two courses include everything from ceviche and Greek spanakopita to okra and oven-dried tomato vol-au-vent served with hollandaise. The third course showcases a skewer with spiced chicken, lamb chop, pork satay, and beef chimichurri served with a specialty sauce, as well as the “End of Summer” tabouli paired with grilled sweet potatoes and a pickled cucumber salad.

The afternoon culminates with a choice of several desserts, as well as a wine serving, presented by Dos Cabezas Wineworks and Kelly Bostock.

All the event's dishes and cocktails will be prepared by the LDEI chefs, or “dames," along with a handful of special guest chefs. 

Tickets start at $150 per person. To purchase tickets, visit the event’s Eventbrite website.

For more information, check out the LDEI website or the Farm at South Mountain website.

The Farm at South Mountain
6106 S. 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85042

602-276-6360

www.thefarmatsouthmountain.com

