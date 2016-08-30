menu

Urban Ale Trail 2016: Get Ready to Drink Your Way Through Downtown Phoenix on September 10


Tickets Are On Sale Now For The Arizona Vignerons Alliance Symposium #WineResearch

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
The Arizona Vingerons Alliance is a non-profit organization created to ensure the quality and consistency of Arizona wines.
Lauren Saria
After coming together earlier this year, the Arizona Vignerons Alliance, a nonprofit organization created to oversee quality control among Arizona’s wine makers, will host its first educational event later this fall. 

On November 5, the AVA will host the first Arizona Vignerons Alliance Symposium #WineResearch at The Farm at South Mountain in Phoenix. The event will focus on education and discovery of Arizona's growing vineyard community with a full day of events including seminars, a wine tasting, and live auction.

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a coffee and doughnut breakfast and check-in, followed by two educational seminars hosted by experts Pavle Milic and Elaine Chukan Brown. During the seminars, attendees will discuss Arizona’s diverse wine growing regions and the different qualities and tastes they produce.

The event will also include a live auction and Rosé Picnic held in The Farm’s Stone Grove. The day will finish with the Grand Tasting, offering event-goers samples from some of the organization's favorite AVA-certified wines, along with the chance to meet-and-greet with wine makers. The AVA hosted an inaugural launch party and blind judging last May. Utilizing a vetting process, the AVA offered its certified seal of approval to more than 65 Arizona-made wines provided by 17 of the state’s best wineries, including Arizona Hops and Wines, Dos Cabezas WineWorks, and Sand Reckoner Vineyards.

Tickets for the symposium are on sale now through the Arizona Vignerons Alliance website. Attendees can choose from two packages: The Full Magnum, which starts at $165, gives access to both seminars, the Rosé Picnic, and live auction in the Stone Grove, while The Split, $65, includes just the Grand Tasting event at 2 p.m. Tickets will not be available the day of the event. 

For more information, check the Arizona Vignerons Alliance website

The Farm at South Mountain
6106 S. 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85042

602-276-6360

www.thefarmatsouthmountain.com

