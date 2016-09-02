Tickets Are On Sale Now For the Local First Arizona & Devour Phoenix Summer Dessert Social

EXPAND Justin Beckett of Beckett's Table and Southern Rail's desserts from last year's event. Melissa Fossum

Summer may be winding down, but you've still go one more chance to celebrate the season by satisfying your sweet tooth and rubbing elbows with some of the Valley's top chefs.

On September 6, Local First Arizona and the Devour Phoenix Restaurant Coalition will host the second annual Summer Dessert Social, a sweets-filled event featuring seven of the Valley’s best chefs and samples of their signature desserts.

The end-of-summer fest will be held at the Newton beginning at 5:30 p.m., and attendees can expect an array of desserts, including everything from five-spice pudding and bacon bourbon apple cobbler with gingersnap crumble to chocolate tea tart with toasted meringue and huckleberry cinnamon rolls with Fruity Pebble and Pop Rock glaze. Other signature sweets will include a coconut flan and chocolate-dipped cookie brownie ice cream sandwich pops.

The event will also allow attendees to meet-and-greet with some of Valley’s best-known chefs, such as Chef Bernie Kantak of Citizen Public House and the Gladly, Justin Beckett of Beckett’s Table and Southern Rail, Sarah Chisholm of St. Francis and the Phoenix Public Market Café, Jada Shinya of Churn Ice Cream, Tammie Coe of Tammie Coe Cakes and MJ Bread & Bakery, and Doug Robson of Otro Café.

Tickets for the Summer Dessert Social are on sale now via the Eventbrite website and start at $20. Preregistered Local First Arizona members will receive a half-off discount using a discount code from the LFA newsletter.

For more information, visit the Local Arizona First website.

