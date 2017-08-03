Tickets for the 2017 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Are Now Available for Presale and We've Got the Code
|
Revelers at the 2015 Best of Phoenix A'fare.
Alexandra Gaspar
Presale tickets are now available for the 2017 Best of Phoenix A'Fare, to be held Saturday, October 14 from 8 to 11 pm at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.
Use the promo code BESTOFPHOENIX.
General admission tickets are available starting at $40 and include: entry into the event, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, and beer, and entertainment. A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $60 and include: an hour early entry into the event at 7 p.m., VIP gift bag, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, and beer, and entertainment.
A portion of this year’s Best of Phoenix A’fare proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Stay tuned for the lineup of participating restaurants.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!