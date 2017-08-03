menu

Tickets for the 2017 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Are Now Available for Presale and We've Got the Code


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tickets for the 2017 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Are Now Available for Presale and We've Got the Code

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Chow Bella
Revelers at the 2015 Best of Phoenix A'fare.EXPAND
Revelers at the 2015 Best of Phoenix A'fare.
Alexandra Gaspar
A A

Presale tickets are now available for the 2017 Best of Phoenix A'Fare, to be held Saturday, October 14 from 8 to 11 pm at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.

Use the promo code BESTOFPHOENIX.

General admission tickets are available starting at $40 and include: entry into the event, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, and beer, and entertainment. A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $60 and include: an hour early entry into the event at 7 p.m., VIP gift bag, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine, and beer, and entertainment.

A portion of this year’s Best of Phoenix A’fare proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Stay tuned for the lineup of participating restaurants.

Chow Bella

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >