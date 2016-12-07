Tickets on Sale Now for Tacolandia, a New Taco Festival Coming to Phoenix in January

A fine specimen from LA Weekly's Tacolandia. Ann Fishbein

Get ready, Phoenix. A new taco festival is coming to town. Tacolandia will take place on Saturday, January 28, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The event is sponsored by Phoenix New Times. Attendees are invited to enjoy unlimited taco samples from 30 of the Valley’s top taquerias. The event will also feature live entertainment, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, and awards for the best tacos in various categories.

The plan is to focus on showcasing restaurants that serve up authentic cuisine and entertainment that highlights Mexican culture, such as mariachi groups and folklorico dancers.

Presale tickets for the event will be available beginning at 10 a.m. today, December 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://ticketf.ly/2g31zJq.

General admission tickets will be available starting at $25 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment, and access to cash bars. A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $45 and will include all general admission benefits plus a separate VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge and two drink vouchers.

Sponsors include Casa Modelo and Milagro Tequila, with more to come.

Tacolandia is a multicity festival, originating in Los Angeles and produced by New Times' sister publication LA Weekly for the past four years. The festival has also been produced in Dallas, Houston, and Denver, drawing sellout crowds.