Here Are Three Mexican Bakeries in Metro Phoenix Where You Can Buy a Sheet Cake Like Tina Fey

Los Altos Ranch Market #501

If you haven't yet seen Tina Fey's hilarious and biting call to action on SNL, you should take a look. In essence, she suggests that in lieu of getting swept up in the violence of the upcoming protests planned for this weekend, you should go out and buy a sheet cake from a minority-owned bakery.

Then scream into it as you devour the entire thing, and with it, some of your frustrations.

Sound crazy? It might be the sanest thing we've heard all week.