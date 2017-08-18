menu

Here Are Three Mexican Bakeries in Metro Phoenix Where You Can Buy a Sheet Cake Like Tina Fey

Sake and Sushi in Arcadia for Under $10


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here Are Three Mexican Bakeries in Metro Phoenix Where You Can Buy a Sheet Cake Like Tina Fey

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:31 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Here Are Three Mexican Bakeries in Metro Phoenix Where You Can Buy a Sheet Cake Like Tina Fey
Los Altos Ranch Market #501
A A

If you haven't yet seen Tina Fey's hilarious and biting call to action on SNL, you should take a look. In essence, she suggests that in lieu of getting swept up in the violence of the upcoming protests planned for this weekend, you should go out and buy a sheet cake from a minority-owned bakery.

Then scream into it as you devour the entire thing, and with it, some of your frustrations.

Sound crazy? It might be the sanest thing we've heard all week.

Here are three Mexican bakeries where you can "join the grassroots movement" and buy your sheet cake.

Los Altos Ranch Market, multiple Valley locations
There are branches of Los Altos Ranch Market all over the Valley, and they sell a mean duche de leche sheet cake. And guess what? They even have one pre-printed with the American flag.

La Purisima Pasteleria, Glendale
Though they specialize in Mexican pastries, like molasses-flavored cochinitos, giant pink cookies shaped like pigs, and apples dipped in salty-sweet chocolate chamoy sauce, they also make beautiful cakes. Call ahead to preorder or to see what they have ready-made.

Food City, various Valley locations
The bakery at Food City sells all kinds of traditional Mexican sweets, as well as quarter-, half-, and full-size sheet cakes. Order your American flag cake and they will have it ready within half a day.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >