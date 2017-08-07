Tipsy Yoga, Baller-Style S'mores, and Free Pizza for the High School Set This Week in Metro Phoenix

menu

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Michelle Sasonov
Get in touch with your inner kid this week. Start by taking your actual kid — or your cousin, your friend's kid, a random teenager — to get a free pie. Then gather your most immature group of pals for s'mores and cocktails in uptown Phoenix. Finally, round out the week like an undergrad with yoga and cocktails at Troon.

Courtesy of Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Free Pizza for High School Students
Monday, August 7

To welcome the kiddos back to school, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza will give a free signature or custom pie to any kid with a valid student ID from August 6 to 11. The promotion is happening at six Valley locations, including Central Phoenix, North Phoenix, Tempe, Avondale, Glendale, and Tucson. Free food is a pretty great way to ease the back-to-school blues.

Courtesy of Camp Social

Fancy Pants S'Mores
Thursday, August 10

Guess what? It's National S'mores Day on Thursday (insert eye roll here), but, as with all of these fake holidays, someone is making the most of it. This time, it's the newly opened Camp Social, which we got a first look at a few weeks ago, who have decided to up the s'mores game with $10 tableside s'mores. Yeah, it sounds like a lot for a melted marshmallow on a graham cracker, but, in their defense, the crackers are house-made by Camp Social's pastry chef, and the fun of toasting your own mallows indoors is pretty awesome. Bring friends — one order feeds up to five.

Courtesy of the Four Seasons Resort at Troon North

Yoga and a Drink
Friday, August 11

Start the weekend with Buti Yoga at The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a stiff drink. Less of a stretch than a shred class, Buti Yoga was developed by a celebrity fitness coach to sculpt and tone deep abdominal muscles. This class will be taught by in-house instructor Stephanie del Corral, and the $20 fee includes a cocktail at Onyx Bar after class. Yoga mats are BYO, and you have to reserve in advance by calling 480-513-5029.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

