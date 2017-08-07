Tipsy Yoga, Baller-Style S'mores, and Free Pizza for the High School Set This Week in Metro Phoenix

Michelle Sasonov

Get in touch with your inner kid this week. Start by taking your actual kid — or your cousin, your friend's kid, a random teenager — to get a free pie. Then gather your most immature group of pals for s'mores and cocktails in uptown Phoenix. Finally, round out the week like an undergrad with yoga and cocktails at Troon.

Courtesy of Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Free Pizza for High School Students

Monday, August 7

To welcome the kiddos back to school, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza will give a free signature or custom pie to any kid with a valid student ID from August 6 to 11. The promotion is happening at six Valley locations, including Central Phoenix, North Phoenix, Tempe, Avondale, Glendale, and Tucson. Free food is a pretty great way to ease the back-to-school blues.