Vegan-Friendly Toca Madera to Open at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

Took Madera is set to open in a new wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, featuring something unusual for a Mexican restaurant: tofu.
The Los Angeles-based restaurant will use local ingredients, offering traditional menu items as well as vegan, paleo, and gluten-free options — and a few decadent choices like a churro ice cream sandwich.
Tofu will be used as a meatless option for empanadas, tostadas, and tacos. The bar will feature a selection of tequilas and wine options from around the world. Food will be served tapas-style, meaning everything is meant to be shared.
The first Toca Madera opened in 2015 in Los Angeles. Owners Tosh Berman and Amrou Manaseer plan to open the Scottsdale location and a third location in Dubai within the year.
Berman and Manaseer are part of the Madera Group, which has worked on dining projects like Toca Madera and Tocaya Organica (Los Angeles). Berman also owned and operated Cake NightClub in Scottsdale.
The two-story north wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square, now under development, will also house Ocean 44.
