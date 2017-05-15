After 87 Years, Tom's Tavern in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

Phoenix says goodbye to Tom's Tavern after 87 years. The historic restaurant closed on May 5. Courtesy Tom's Tavern/Facebook

On Friday, May 5, one of Phoenix’s most historic restaurants – Tom’s Tavern – closed its doors after 87 years.

In a statement to New Times, chef/owner Jim Gallen said, “Walking away from a life long dream is never simple. The complexity of operating an 88-year-old restaurant in today's restaurant environment proved to be too difficult to overcome with just good food and good service."

Gallen also gave his gratitude to the customers and the Bidwell family, owners of the Arizona Cardinals who purchased the restaurant in 2011, for the opportunity. A post made to the Tom's Tavern Facebook page last week shared the same sentiment.