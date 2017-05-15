menu

After 87 Years, Tom's Tavern in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

16 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in April


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

After 87 Years, Tom's Tavern in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 9:32 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Phoenix says goodbye to Tom's Tavern after 87 years. The historic restaurant closed on May 5.
Phoenix says goodbye to Tom's Tavern after 87 years. The historic restaurant closed on May 5.
Courtesy Tom's Tavern/Facebook
A A

On Friday, May 5, one of Phoenix’s most historic restaurants – Tom’s Tavern – closed its doors after 87 years.

In a statement to New Times, chef/owner Jim Gallen said, “Walking away from a life long dream is never simple. The complexity of operating an 88-year-old restaurant in today's restaurant environment proved to be too difficult to overcome with just good food and good service."

Gallen also gave his gratitude to the customers and the Bidwell family, owners of the Arizona Cardinals who purchased the restaurant in 2011, for the opportunity. A post made to the Tom's Tavern Facebook page last week shared the same sentiment.

A separate statement reported that there are no current plans for the space at 2 North Central Avenue. The release did, however, mention that Gallen will continue to work as a chef in the Valley in the future.

Tom's Tavern was converted from the City Morgue to a burger joint in 1929.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Tom's Tavern & 1929 Grill
More Info
More Info

2 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1688

www.tomstavernphoenix.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >