Tonight Counter Intuitive Debuts a Mysterious New Theme and Expanded Hours

Jason Asher, left, and Rich Furnari, right, of Barter & Shake Courtesy of Rich Furnari

Counter Intuitive, the Old Town Scottsdale bar with a rotating theme, has flipped to yet another chapter in their story. Tonight, seven months after they transported us to a Prohibition-era Bordertown with 'Agua Caliente,' you'll be able to walk into a bar transformed.

What's the new theme?

Well, it's a secret. Even to us.

But here's how things will start: They're going to play with a book motif — where the pages will flip from week to week, evolving as it goes. So you won't know the ending to their story until they deliver us there, when they decide that it's finally time for a big reveal — and neither will we.

"At first you'll probably see a menu and some artwork," says Rich Furnari, the concept's executive eirector.

"You'll be turning the first page of the book. You're starting to understand some of the characters. But the next week we'll be flipping another page."

So expect cocktail menus that represent the past, present, and future.

Furnari and Jason Asher, Director of Beverage Development for both Counter Intuitive and their new Arcadia Tiki Bar, UnderTow, have been operating for the last few months under the title Barter & Shake. In 2017, they're promising to deliver not only their own signature brand of consulting and beverage development, but entirely new concepts as well.

The two have always wanted to tell a story, whether it's the listing of a New Orleans estate sale, as was the case with their first Counter Intuitive theme (loosely based off of Furnari's late grandfather's story), traveling to Pablo Picasso's Cuba, or the touring of historic, secretive Chinatown social clubs and their exotic set of flavors. Under Tow itself is a voyage you take part in from a bar seat buried in the hull of a ship, next to assorted cargo and hidden treasure maps.

The new theme is an opportunity for the duo to tell a story in real time — one that isn't yet determined, and certainly isn't finished.

Counter Intuitive will also be debuting new hours: every week they'll be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. until 2 p.m, which more closely resembles the hours of operation at UnderTow.