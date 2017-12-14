Tamales, Marshmallows, and Brittle: Holiday Pop-Up Sale December 15 at Tracey Dempsey's in Tempe

Chef and craft food purveyor Minerva Orduño Rincon is back in town — and she's been busy. Tomorrow, December 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., she'll be selling tamales at Tracey Dempsey Originals in Tempe. Flavors include red chile pork with potato and olives, squash and red chile, and dessert tamales made from hibiscus and piloncillo. (Custom orders are also available.)

In addition to the wine and sweets typically for sale at Dempsey's bakery (and Steven Gastelum's adjacent wine shop), Brad Ottesen will be selling lefse, a traditional Scandinavian potato flat bread, and rosette cookies, and Gastelum will have a selection of his father's handcrafted planchas and comals.

Dempsey is also selling custom gift baskets featuring her famous brittles and marshmallows, along with local products including Zak's Chocolates, Culino Sauce CO (formerly Homeboy's Hot Sauce), bitters from AZ Bitters Lab. and Kreeky Tree Farms dulce de leche.